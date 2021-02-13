NFC Notes: 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

Rams STs coordinator Joe DeCamillis said that Los Angeles’ return-game must improve their blocking schemes and opening up holes.

“One of the things that you got to really evaluate as much as anything is the better the blocking schemes are, and the better holes you have to run through, the better the return is going to be,” DeCamillis said, via Eric D. Williams of Sports Illustrated. “Now, where you get special is when it’s a guy that has Devin Hester type-ability — those types of things — that’s where you can really become special.”

DeCamillis added that he is comfortable with Rams’ current return specialist Nsimba Webster and reiterated that they must do a better job blocking for him.

“But we’ve got to make sure that we get the holes open at the start and then hopefully we can get the right guy back there and it might be the right guy that we have right now (Webster). He’s a young guy and hopefully we can get him up to speed and get him a little bit better than he was last year,” said DeCamillis.

DeCamillis mentioned that he would like to re-install some of the Rams’ trick plays on special teams that they ran under former STs coordinator John Fassel from 2012-2019.

“It depends on the situation,” DeCamillis said. “I think it depends on what the head coach’s plan is, what your team plan is. You want to play complementary football as much as possible. Sometimes, they come up. Sometimes they don’t. In Jacksonville, we were very successful the last few years doing that and I know having the talent that John (Fassel) has, I hope we’re able to continue the ‘trickeration.’ That’s what I hope happens.”