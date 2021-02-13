NFC Notes: 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers
- Matt Barrows of The Athletic says he isn’t sure if the team would be willing to pursue Jets’ QB Sam Darnold, as they weren’t considered to be all in on QB Matthew Stafford.
- Barrows thinks that if the team cannot meet the asking price of LT Trent Williams, then the position will likely become their top priority in the draft. He also doesn’t see the team sliding G Daniel Brunskill to tackle, as the team views him as a starter at guard moving forward.
- Two potential backup options that Barrows entertained were QB Josh Rosen and QB Andy Dalton, as they would both provide competition and support for Garoppolo.
- As for RB Jerick McKinnon, Barrows thinks the team could secure him on a modest one-year deal after letting him test the free-agent waters.
- Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle thinks that the team should pass on pursuing DE J.J. Watt, whose age and injury history may not be the best thing for the 49ers at this time.
Rams
Rams STs coordinator Joe DeCamillis said that Los Angeles’ return-game must improve their blocking schemes and opening up holes.
“One of the things that you got to really evaluate as much as anything is the better the blocking schemes are, and the better holes you have to run through, the better the return is going to be,” DeCamillis said, via Eric D. Williams of Sports Illustrated. “Now, where you get special is when it’s a guy that has Devin Hester type-ability — those types of things — that’s where you can really become special.”
DeCamillis added that he is comfortable with Rams’ current return specialist Nsimba Webster and reiterated that they must do a better job blocking for him.
“But we’ve got to make sure that we get the holes open at the start and then hopefully we can get the right guy back there and it might be the right guy that we have right now (Webster). He’s a young guy and hopefully we can get him up to speed and get him a little bit better than he was last year,” said DeCamillis.
DeCamillis mentioned that he would like to re-install some of the Rams’ trick plays on special teams that they ran under former STs coordinator John Fassel from 2012-2019.
“It depends on the situation,” DeCamillis said. “I think it depends on what the head coach’s plan is, what your team plan is. You want to play complementary football as much as possible. Sometimes, they come up. Sometimes they don’t. In Jacksonville, we were very successful the last few years doing that and I know having the talent that John (Fassel) has, I hope we’re able to continue the ‘trickeration.’ That’s what I hope happens.”
Seahawks
- With no first-round pick, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic lists six different options for the Seahawks with pick No. 55 in the second round of the draft, including Alabama G Deonte Brown, Georgia CB Tyson Campbell, Western Michigan WR D’Wayne Eskridge, Ole Miss WR Elijah Moore, and Alabama C Landon Dickerson.