NFC Notes: 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

Mike Lombardi points out that the Niners were not present at NDSU QB Trey Lance ‘s Pro Day workout.

‘s Pro Day workout. Lombardi spoke to two NFL head coaches, who believe that the 49ers are targeting Alabama QB Mac Jones at No. 3 overall instead of Lance.

at No. 3 overall instead of Lance. Lombardi explains that based on what Kyle Shanahan and his dad, Mike Shanahan, typically want at quarterback, Jones makes more sense for San Francisco than Lance’s profile.

and his dad, typically want at quarterback, Jones makes more sense for San Francisco than Lance’s profile. Nick Wagoner likes the 49ers’ signing of veteran WR Mohamed Sanu , yet doesn’t think it should stop them from drafting a receiver as early as day two of the draft.

, yet doesn’t think it should stop them from drafting a receiver as early as day two of the draft. 49ers’ John Lynch talked about the re-signing of CB K’Waun Williams: “Over the past four years, he has demonstrated exceptional toughness and competitiveness that is felt throughout our building. We couldn’t be happier to have The Shark continue his career with the Niners.” ( GMtalked about the re-signing of CB: “Over the past four years, he has demonstrated exceptional toughness and competitiveness that is felt throughout our building. We couldn’t be happier to have The Shark continue his career with the Niners.” ( Matt Maiocco

Rams

New Rams’ WR DeSean Jackson is excited to return home and join a team that he can help get to the next level of the playoffs.

“I look at it almost like when LeBron went back to Cleveland and won the championship for Cleveland, Ohio, so that’s what I’m here for,” Jackson said, via Lindsey Thiry of ESPN. “That’s all I’m really worried about. At this point in my career, I’m about winning.”

Jackson says that he has spoken with new Rams’ QB Matthew Stafford and added that the two plan to train together during the offseason if they are allowed due to the pandemic.

“That dude is a beast; his arm is out of the world,” Jackson said. “So I’m excited to — I’m gonna say, ‘Man, just, I’m gonna run far, you just throw it far and hopefully we can beat everybody.'”

Jackson was previously a part of Rams’ HC Sean McVay‘s offense during his time in Washington and knows that something special could happen now that the two are reunited.

“For me, that’s something that was very intriguing to be able to come back and re-emerge with somebody that really knows me,” said Jackson. “So I think it’s going to be a [re-emergence] because he knows me. He knows how to utilize me, and he’s going to be put me in the best positions to win.”

Jackson said McVay actually was the edge that pushed him to choose Los Angeles over other offers.

“There were other options out there,” Jackson said via Pro Football Talk. “I could have went to other teams, other places. But my focus was really reuniting with Sean McVay. Talking to McVay once I was a free agent and really kind of having those open conversations, talking about the possibilities, it was something that was intriguing for me. So, I think that outweighs everything.”

Seahawks

Brady Henderson reports that Seahawks’ DE Kerry Hyder‘s deal with Seattle is for two years, $6.5 million with $3.65 million guaranteed. It also includes a signing bonus of $2.55 million, base salaries of $1.1 million guaranteed, $2.425 million, $425,000 in per-game bonuses, and a $1 million salary escalator in 2022 for sacks. It will carry a cap hit of $1.95 million.