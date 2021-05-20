NFC Notes: 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

The Athletic’s Jeff Schultz lists the 49ers as a potential trade destination for Falcons WR Julio Jones .

. The Athletic’s Matt Barrows expects the 49ers defense to look largely the same under new DC DeMeco Ryans , who was promoted from LB coach. However, new secondary coach Cory Undlin loves to play press coverage, so San Francisco might do more of that.

Barrows mentions second-round G Aaron Banks won't be handed a starting guard spot ahead of OL Daniel Brunskill.

Barrows thinks LB Justin Hilliard has the best chance of the 49ers' undrafted rookie class to make the team.

Rams

Rams QB Matthew Stafford believes his transition to a new organization will help revitalize his career similar to Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.

“Absolutely. There’s no question. Different scenario, but even Tom Brady last year, going to a new team and a different coach and a new way of doing things, and having success,” said Stafford, via Sam Farmer of the Los Angeles Times. “That’s something that makes you feel good after you make a decision to move on. I asked to move to another team, and then you look around and see there’s other people who have done it and have been successful. I’m going to have to work my tail off to make sure I’m ready to go, and catch up to the speed of everybody else who’s been in this offense for four or five years. It’s a lot of work for me, but at the same time it’s exciting, knowing I’m getting the opportunity to do some things I’ve always wanted to do.”

Stafford said his 12 years with the Lions taught him how to deal with failure and success, and is excited to play under HC Sean McVay.

“Throughout my 12 years in Detroit I learned a ton, both about success and also about failure, how to keep coming back and deal with it. It’s a learning process every step of the way. I’m learning how to apply sunblock here in L.A. and what that’s like again. But I know I’ll learn a bunch here from a really smart coach and some players that have done it at a high level. Getting to be around the Aaron Donalds and Andrew Whitworths of the world is pretty fun for me,” said Stafford.

Seahawks

The Athletic’s Michael-Shawn Dugar lists Seahawks undrafted rookie S Aashari Crosswell as someone to watch to make the team, as Seattle is shallow at safety and Crosswell has some interesting ball skills.

He adds WR Cade Johnson is someone to watch to take the final receiver spot from John Ursua, Penny Hart or Cody Thompson. While Johnson is more of a slot receiver, fellow UDFA WR Tamorrion Terry is a big, athletic, deep-threat type who could also push for a roster spot.

Seahawks UDFA RB Josh Johnson could also unseat Deejay Dallas or Travis Homer for a roster spot, per Dugar.

Dugar thinks there's a path to a roster spot on the offensive line, even if it means a stop on the practice squad first, for G Jared Hocker or OL Pier-Olivier Lestage.