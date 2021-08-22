NFC Notes: 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

49ers’ HC Kyle Shanahan said their top-four receiver spots are currently open for competition.

“I think all our spots are open,” Shanahan said, via Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports. “I know we’ve got the guys who are most likely to make the team at the upper spots, [but] we don’t have 1, 2, 3 or 4 settled. I want those guys going out there competing and showing they can play good football.”

Shanahan added that he’s been “extremely impressed” with WR Jauan Jennings so far this offseason.

“I’ve been extremely impressed with Jauan, how he’s gone out there and done that. And it’s only one game in, but I need everyone else to get to that level also,” said Shanahan.

Shanahan mentioned that Jennings has an “old school” mentality in camp and is glad to see him playing after dealing with a hamstring injury last season.

“It’s old school and he goes out there and he competes,” Shanahan said. “It’s been nice for him to get back, get healthy and it was good to see him in his first game. That’s how he looked in college. Jauan, he plays like his hair is on fire, and I think a lot of our receivers can learn from watching him.”

Cam Inman of MercuryNews.com believes that DE Nick Bosa will likely come out much stronger in his rookie season due to his extensive rehab following a torn ACL last season.

Rams

Following the devastating injuries to running backs Cam Akers and Raymond Calais, the Los Angeles Rams are certainly in need of running back help. One name that has been mentioned a lot throughout training camp by HC Sean McVay is former Maryland RB Jake Funk. McVay also mentioned RB Xavier Jones as someone who could make an impact.

“I saw a lot from Funk. I thought he did a good job,” McVay said, via RamsWire.com. “I thought Xavier (Jones) made a couple of plays. You saw him catch a couple of passes and be able to create a little bit. But I really felt Funk tonight. I thought he did a great job being able to create some explosive runs, one from the dot, one from the offset gun. But, it was good to see those guys make plays.”

Seahawks

Seahawks’ CB Tre Brown was a notable fourth-round pick in this year’s draft. He says his confidence continues to grow every time he goes out to compete with a receiver like D.K. Metcalf.

“It grows every time I’m out there, going against those guys like DK (Metcalf) and just me continuing to build the confidence out there,” Brown said, via SeahawksWire.com. “If I can cover DK at practice, that just goes to show that I can go out there and compete with those guys and cover anybody. That’s why they drafted me because they believed in me and I believe in myself as well when I go out there and cover the first team guys. Just going out there and covering those guys and knowing that I have the confidence and running with the ones.”

Adam Schefter reports that Seahawks’ LB Ben Burr-Kirven and WR John Ursua have both suffered major knee injuries.