NFC Notes: 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo believes WR Deebo Samuel has a unique combination of durability and route-running ability.

“It’s a unique talent,” Garoppolo said, via Nick Wagoner of ESPN. “Just the durability of the guy, the route running ability, the mental capacity just to keep everything he has in his head that he has to do on a week-to-week basis, it’s really impressive. The dude can play multiple positions and he’s earned everything he’s gotten.”

49ers TE George Kittle does not think there are a lot of comparisons around the league to Samuel given HC Kyle Shanahan uses him in several different ways, including even snaps at running back on Monday night.

“There’s not a lot of comps, especially the way coach Shanahan and our offensive staff makes plays for him,” Kittle said. “Line him up at running back and toss him the ball. Just the physicality that he plays with every single snap and he can score every single play. You’ve got a guy like that, it’s pretty amazing.”

Samuel said his run-plays are by design so he doesn’t feel stressed to learn the running back position.

“You kind of know what running plays you’re going to get so it’s not too much stress on learning the running back position,” Samuel said. “At first it was kind of hard but as time goes, it just gets easier and easier.”

Rams

Jeremy Fowler reports that the Seahawks made the strongest offer for WR Odell Beckham until the Rams stepped in with a heavily incentive laced contract in order to ensure an NFC West team such as the Cardinals did not sign Beckham.

NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero highlights Rams OC Kevin O’Connell as a head coaching candidate worth watching, as he’s the next one up in the Sean McVay pipeline.

Seahawks

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson said he wants to continue playing for a “long time,” but is interested in owning an NFL organization sometime later on.

“I definitely want to play for a long time, but I think once I’m done, I’d love to own an NFL football team and to be able to impact a city, a country and just bring people to the game of football,” Wilson said, via Rob Maaddi of the Associated Press. “I’m very big into the business side of things and just sports in general. I love winning. I love the process of winning. So hopefully I can bring that culture to a team and organization.”

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll on if QB Russell Wilson will play this Sunday: “You’ve got to wait and see. That’ll be a big, suspenseful moment. He’s able to do that. He was last week too.” (Bob Condotta)

on if QB will play this Sunday: “You’ve got to wait and see. That’ll be a big, suspenseful moment. He’s able to do that. He was last week too.” (Bob Condotta) Carroll said that defensive backs Jamal Adams and DJ Reed will also be game-time decisions, adding he is “hopeful they’re going to be all right.” (John Boyle)

and will also be game-time decisions, adding he is “hopeful they’re going to be all right.” (John Boyle) Carroll also told the media that he looks forward to RB Rashaad Penny having a bigger role as RB Chris Carson is now unlikely to return this season. (Boyle)

