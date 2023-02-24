NFC Notes: 49ers, Rams, Seahawks, Russell Wilson, Pete Carroll

49ers

The Athletic’s Matt Barrows mentions that the 49ers looked into signing QB Andy Dalton in 2021 as an experienced backup for then-starting QB Jimmy Garoppolo .

Rams

Former Rams LB Bobby Wagner did not waive his $8.6 million in guaranteed money. (Adam Schefter)

did not waive his $8.6 million in guaranteed money. (Adam Schefter) Wagner’s release isn’t official until the start of the new league year, so he won’t be able to sign with a new team until March 15th. (Mike Garafolo)

Seahawks

According to The Athletic, Russell Wilson asked Seahawks’ ownership to fire both HC Pete Carroll and GM John Schneider last year, as he was convinced that they were holding the team back.

Wilson reportedly had Sean Payton as a replacement in mind for Carroll, given that Payton had just stepped down as the Saints’ head coach.

Seahawks’ officials met within days of Wilson’s request to ownership and decided to pursue a trade involving him. Seattle ultimately secured two first-round picks, two second-rounders, one fifth-rounder and three players for Wilson from the Broncos.

A lawyer for Wilson called The Athletic’s report “entirely fabricated.”

Wilson denied the report on Twitter Friday, saying:

“I love Pete and he was a father figure to me and John believed in me and drafted me as well,” Wilson said. “I never wanted them fired. All any of us wanted was to win. l’ll always have respect for them and love for Seattle.”