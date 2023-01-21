NFC Notes: 49ers, Rams, Sean McVay, Seahawks

49ers

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan called veteran K Robbie Gould one of the best kickers of out current generation of players.

“He’s been one of the best kickers of our generation,” Shanahan said, via Eduardo Razo of NBC Sports Bay Area. “He’s been extremely consistent. You see how long he’s been doing it. And when it comes to the playoffs, that’s the most important thing.”

Shanahan expressed confidence in Gould being able to make all of the kicks.

“And I feel like he’s always going to make it, regardless of what game it is. That’s how he’s given us that feeling in these six years. And I guess it makes sense that I even feel stronger in the playoffs about it.”

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan said QB Jimmy Garoppolo has an “outside chance” to be ready for the NFC Championship Game but that “there’d be a better chance” for him to be ready for the Super Bowl if the team makes it past this round. (Adam Schefter)

Rams

Rams GM Les Snead is excited to have HC Sean McVay back and added that the team will do everything it can to make his workload more sustainable.

“I’ve often said to Sean, when he got the job at age 30, the guy’s been basically running a 800-meter sprint every week since he got our job, adding the head coaching title, and probably had been running an 800-meter sprint as an offensive coordinator for the two previous seasons in Washington,” Snead said, via the team’s website. “At some point, a hamstring’s gonna get tight, a hamstring’s going to get pulled, and you’re not going to be able to do it, and (there’s) just ways to probably delegate more, but somehow take his weekly rhythm and make it more sustainable.”

Snead said the team would be re-tooling, not rebuilding.

“We would almost have to somewhat tear it down to rebuild,” Snead said. “Because we do have a lot of really good players in their prime on this roster.”

Snead said that despite the team’s down season, they do have a good amount of young players on the roster who carved out roles last year.

“That would be probably be one of the roses of the many thorns of this year, is that players on their rookie contracts or whatever the case, garners experience, and within that experience, you have the chance to evaluate and determine, ‘Okay, is there a role for that particular player moving forward?’” Snead said.

Snead will once again not have a first-round pick this year, but does hope to add quality depth throughout the draft.

“A lot of those picks are going to come on Day 3,” Snead said. “And what we’ve been able to do, if our starting lineups were very competent as a collective, we’ve been able to use those Day 3 picks as relatively competent depth players that come in to partner with those starters when necessary.”

Seahawks

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll said RB Rashaad Penny is making “good progress” with his ankle injury and added that he should be back for camp if the team is able to re-sign him.

“He’s making really good progress,” Carroll said, via Seahawks Wire. “He was hoping if we went deep in the playoffs that he would have a chance, that’s how positive he is about it. But the ankle repair he had is intricate, the high ankle thing where they’re tying stuff together – they’ve got some really cool technology that makes him stable and ready to come back. So he’ll be back for camp and all that if we can get him back,” Carroll said. “So he should have a good solid recovery.”

Brady Henderson reports that the details of K Jason Myers’ four-year, $21.1 million deal with the Seahawks include a $7.5 million signing bonus, base salaries of $1.165 million, $3.635 million, $4.2 million, and $4.6 million.