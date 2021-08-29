NFC Notes: 49ers, Rams, Sony Michel, Seahawks

49ers

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan is confident that WR Jalen Hurd is one of their top six receivers: “I’ve seen Jalen and I know he’s one of our top six receivers. That’s not a issue…but it’s such a scary thing and hard decision for the 53 when others are there…You’ve got to make sure guys are healthy enough to play through the year.” (Cam Inman)

is confident that WR is one of their top six receivers: “I’ve seen Jalen and I know he’s one of our top six receivers. That’s not a issue…but it’s such a scary thing and hard decision for the 53 when others are there…You’ve got to make sure guys are healthy enough to play through the year.” (Cam Inman) Shanahan said WR Brandon Aiyuk sustained a “slight hamstring” issue that will keep him out of the preseason finale on Sunday, but he’s expected to be ready for Week 1. (Nick Wagoner)

sustained a “slight hamstring” issue that will keep him out of the preseason finale on Sunday, but he’s expected to be ready for Week 1. (Nick Wagoner) Shanahan points out fifth-round OL Jaylon Moore sustained shoulder stingers this week but he is expected to play in Sunday’s game. (Wagoner)

Rams

Rams HC Sean McVay says that experience was one of the main factors that led the team to trade the Patriots for RB Sony Michel.

“It was an opportunity to acquire a really good player that’s had a lot of success,” McVay said, via RamsWire.com. “He offers a physical presence to our room. We feel good about the running back situation, but some of the volatility of what Darrell has gone through even just throughout the course of the camp wanted to make sure you got somebody else that’s played in big-time games, that brings a physical presence to that room. Experience, playing in the big-time games. I think he’s a nice complement to what we already have in terms of when you look at the confidence that we have in Darrell Henderson and what he’s been able to do when he’s been available for us. Then, as I said, I’ve been really pleased with what Jake Funk’s done over the last really couple of weeks. Really showing great maturity for a rookie player, did some really good things out there today.

“So, I think Sony definitely helps solidify just the foundation of that room, but what his role is, is to be determined. He’s got a track record that kind of and a resume that speaks for itself. You never know because if you had told me that some of those games were going to come up, that wasn’t necessarily part of the plan. But you think about the games like New England is the one that comes to mind, I didn’t anticipate us being able to run the ball that efficiently and stick with the ground game. But if you can do that, you’re going to continue to activate that part of your offense. Is he capable of it? Absolutely. His track record says that. Whether that becomes exactly what happens with us or not is to be determined.”

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Rams DB J.R. Reed was fined $5,556 for unnecessary roughness – unsportsmanlike conduct.

Seahawks

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll said new CB John Reid adds speed and depth to the cornerback room.

“The fact that Tre Brown is down right now, that’s why John Reid is coming in,” Carroll said, via Pro Football Talk. “We wanted to make sure that we had depth and had the kind of competitive speed that we need out there.”

Carroll added he is happy to have Reid’s consistency and reliability, and his familiarity with assistant ST coach Tracy Smith helps as well.

“Steady. Has played nickel. Shows versatility. Has played inside and outside. Has really good speed. Been an active player,” Carroll said. “We’re continuing to seek depth and he had played for Tracy in Houston so he has some background on him and we kind of knew what we were getting so it helps us out.”

Seahawks RB Travis Homer on his improvement from the previous season: “I really like to play physical, so just more of that. I felt like I’ve been ready for like a whole month already, but just trusting them.” (Brady Henderson)

on his improvement from the previous season: “I really like to play physical, so just more of that. I felt like I’ve been ready for like a whole month already, but just trusting them.” (Brady Henderson) Seahawks HC Pete Carroll said S Quandre Diggs, who is in the last year of his contract, is not practicing this week in order to make a statement: “[He’s] making a bit of a statement now, but I have nothing for you to update. He deserves to do that.” (Henderson)

said S who is in the last year of his contract, is not practicing this week in order to make a statement: “[He’s] making a bit of a statement now, but I have nothing for you to update. He deserves to do that.” (Henderson) Carroll added: “Quandre’s been great all through camp. He’s had a fantastic camp and he’s in great shape and he’s ready to go.” (Curtis Crabtree)

Carroll said he and Diggs had a good talk to hear each other out. He said “we’ll see” when asked if Diggs would be back to practice this week: “I think the world of this guy. He’s an amazing competitor, tough as hell in every way and really I can’t imagine not playing with him.” (Henderson)

Seahawks second-round WR D’Wayne Eskridge made his preseason debut on Saturday night and had one rush for nine yards and one catch for 19 yards: “He looks like the guy that we hoped that we’d get when we picked him.” (Crabtree)

made his preseason debut on Saturday night and had one rush for nine yards and one catch for 19 yards: “He looks like the guy that we hoped that we’d get when we picked him.” (Crabtree) Seahawks GM John Schneider said the team may look into doing more joint practices next year: “You can kind of keep things in control more than you can in the preseason games.” (Bob Condotta)