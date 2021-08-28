NFC Notes: 49ers, Sony Michel, Rams, Seahawks, Quandre Diggs

49ers

49ers GM John Lynch said they are excited about WR Jalen Hurd‘s potential for the 2021 season after dealing with knee tendonitis last year.

“We’re excited about him. I mean, we’re holding on,” Lynch said, via ProFootballTalk. “He hasn’t played in the first couple of years, but for good reason. He’s had legitimate injuries. But he’s been out there. We’ve had two really hard practices. And he’s done a great job in them. And it would be a really good thing for our team if he could be out there. So we’re pulling for him, and he’s put in the work, and hopefully he’s there, because he makes us a better team, if he is.”

The San Francisco 49ers worked out P Zach Von Rosenberg and P Colby Wadman, according to Aaron Wilson.

Rams

Patriots’ RB Sony Michel was surprised to be traded to the Rams, despite the fact that the team had a logjam of running backs on the roster.

“I’m just going to try to be the best version of me,” Michel said, via ESPN.com. “Whatever they ask.”

Michel added that a trade wasn’t something that was on his mind.

“Last two days kind of just been, the best way I can put it is football terminology, sudden change,” Michel said. “It’s like, something suddenly happens and you just got to get ready to kind of execute. Not much time could be wasted. Just kind of got to get up, get ready to go and kind of get adjusted, acclimated with the new adjustment.”

Michel is hoping to pick up the Rams’ offensive system as soon as possible.

“That’s the big goal, that’s the big question,” Michel said. “That’s my goal to dive in and learn as much as I can and try to stay on it and just keep learning. That’s all I can do right now.”

Rams ST coordinator Joe DeCamillis is in COVID-19 protocol despite being vaccinated. DeCamillis is doing fine and looking forward to getting back on the field.

Seahawks

Brady Henderson of ESPN reports that multiple sources have told ESPN that Seahawks’ S Quandre Diggs is seeking an extension and has been watching from the sidelines despite being healthy.

Seahawks’ HC Pete Carroll says that he knows Diggs is holding out for a reason and has earned the right to do so.

“I think he’s making a bit of a statement now, but I have nothing for you to update,” Carroll said Friday. “He deserves to do that. I can’t remember what all the rules were in the past as far as guys not coming and showing up and all that in the past, but I think this is an opportunity for players in all sports to communicate where they’re coming from and this is a way to do it,” he said. “Quandre has been great all through camp. He’s had a fantastic camp and he’s in great shape and he’s ready to go.”

“Can’t deny me what I deserve,” Diggs tweeted on Thursday.

When it comes to T Duane Brown, Henderson reports that sources have told ESPN the Seahawks don’t want to give him a new deal as they believe it is safer to go year-to-year with Brown at this point. Carroll also offered no update on the situation between the two sides.