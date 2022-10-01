NFC Notes: 49ers, Trent Williams, Cardinals, Rams, Bobby Wagner

49ers

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan is confident in OT Colton McKivitz taking over for OT Trent Williams and said the moment is never too big for him.

“The game’s not too big for him,” Shanahan said, via The Athletic. “I just remember when we told Colton he was up (in last season’s finale) and it was no big deal to him. He went out there and performed. It was a huge challenge going against the two edge players they had, and he battled all game.”

Williams has taken McKivitz under his wing and was coaching him up last year in between series.

“After every series, he’d come over and we’d talk about what happened,” he said. “With Von, it was, ‘Stay inside of him and run him behind the pocket’ and that was it. That was the whole game plan going against him.”

Williams’ presence in the facility has provided a boost for the team, especially amongst the offensive linemen.

“It brightens the day when you get to see ol’ 71 show up in a meeting,” he said. “To have him there today and to say hi and catch up and see what he’s seeing was a big help.”

According to Nick Wagoner, 49ers RB coach Bobby Turner returned to the team on Friday after stepping away from the organization to recover from hip surgery over the offseason.

Cardinals

Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury hopes WR Rondale Moore can contribute in some capacity against the Panthers in week 4.

“(Moore) was limited some, but it was good to have him back out there,” Kingsbury said, via Cards Wire. “Hopefully he progresses to the point we can get something out of him Sunday. I don’t know to what extent yet.”

Rams Rams HC Sean McVay is hopeful LB Bobby Wagner can help their run defense moving forward.

“I think just in general, having respect for Bobby as a whole, what he can bring from player, from a production, from a leadership, all of the above,” McVay said, via RamsWire.com. “That is certainly one of the things that I think has been a great trait of his. The physicality at the point of attack to knock back tackles, the concept trigger, the awareness.

“Certainly, anytime that you’re talking about division opponents, especially a great division opponent like this one that is definitely a part of it. It’s not exclusively that, but he’s a guy that when you look at those matchups, just with the amount of crossover, I thought he’s always played well in any game, but he’s done a good job when they played the Niners when he’s been in Seattle.”