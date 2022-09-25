NFC Notes: 49ers, Trey Lance, Bears, Lions

49ers
- According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, 49ers QB Trey Lance is looking at a recovery timeline of 4-6 months after suffering a broken fibula and torn deltoid and syndesmotic ligaments in his ankle. San Francisco remains committed to him for 2023.
- NBC Sports’ Matt Maiocco mentions San Francisco didn’t think it was unreasonable to open trade talks by requesting two first-round picks for QB Jimmy Garoppolo this offseason.
- The 49ers are dealing with injuries once again at running back, with Elijah Mitchell and third-rounder Tyrion Davis-Price out for an extended period of time. Jeff Wilson is the current starter with UDFA Jordan Mason and street free agents Marlon Mack and Tevin Coleman behind them.
- One NFC executive told Heavy.com’s Matt Lombardo if there’s another injury, the 49ers will have no choice but to explore an addition: “It sure sounds like they’re going to roll with who they have on their roster. To at least see what happens, for now. If things don’t go right for them right away, they’ll have to start looking outside. They won’t have much choice.”
Bears
- CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones writes that despite Bears QB Justin Fields having a league-low — by a considerable margin — 28 pass attempts, there’s no indication from Chicago that they don’t trust Fields to throw.
- Jones adds the staff is aware there needs to be more balance on offense going forward, though they point out Fields has 40 dropbacks and has taken five sacks and scrambled seven other times.
- Jones notes the Bears don’t have a real No. 1 wide receiver and their opponents know that. He mentions that’s something GM Ryan Poles could look to address ahead of the trade deadline at the end of October.
- Bears HC Matt Eberflus said that RB David Montgomery is going to be day to day and has a “couple of things going on” with his lower leg injury. (Courtney Cronin)
Lions
- Lions HC Dan Campbell says it possibly could be a torn Achilles for S Tracy Walker and that he will undergo testing on Monday to determine the injury. (Eric Woodyard)
- Campbell on the loss to the Vikings: “I do feel like I cost our team.” (Colton Pouncy)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!