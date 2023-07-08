NFC Notes: 49ers, Trey Lance, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

49ers TE George Kittle said QB Trey Lance has been great thus far this offseason and has gotten the opportunity to get extra work in with him.

“Trey has been great,” Kittle said, via NBC Sports. “I think he took steps forward in the OTAs. It’s really fun when you start connecting on plays that you might have struggled [with] in the past, and that’s something that we did at OTAs a couple of times, so that was fun. Got to get a lot of extra work in with them.”

Kittle said his extra time spent with Lance in meetings has a lot to do with what Chiefs TE Travis Kelce and QB Patrick Mahomes have done in order to gain familiarity with each other. Kittle also thinks it’s beneficial for Lance to learn from what others are seeing as well.

“I just like talking ball with [Lance], too, because one of the things that Kelce was saying about him and Patrick is just they communicate about certain things, and there’s talk through everything,” Kittle said. “So as long as they’re on the same page, it doesn’t really matter what the defense does. You can find that spot, or he’s going to know what Travis is going to do on any given play because they’ve repped so many times, they’ve talked about it so many times. So just having that opportunity to sit down and talk with Trey, watch film with him, and having this event, too, because Trey sat next to me through our meetings. For him to be able to watch guys talk about routes and stuff like that, to see how other tight ends are talking about it, he learns stuff from that, too. So it’s just a fun opportunity for him.”

Rams

Rams HC Sean McVay said second-year OL Logan Bruss has done well in his return from a torn ACL and thinks he looked good at the right tackle spot.

“I think he’s done a good job. I’ll have to go back and look at the film. I thought yesterday was really sharp,” McVay said, via RamsWire. “We had less reps yesterday, but that’s where he was comfortable. He played a lot of that position at Wisconsin and that’s where he shined really bright. You don’t minimize how difficult the transition from tackle to guard really is. He did a really good job, so I think it’s something to be able to look at. And ultimately, it is our job to be able to find the best spots that accentuate these guys’ skill sets where they’re most comfortable and where they’re most valuable for our team, so that’s a positive for us. Logan did a nice job over the last couple days.”

Seahawks

The Seahawks added 10 draft picks this offseason, including four in the first two rounds. But one of the most pivotal selections with a chance to have a big role early is fourth-round DT Cameron Young, who fills a big need — literally — for the team at nose tackle. The 330-pound Young has the inside track to start at nose tackle if he’s ready for the NFL and he has size that no one else at the position does right now, with the exception of veteran DT Bryan Mone who’s rehabbing a torn ACL.

“The measurable stuff is obviously impressive,” Seahawks DC Clint Hurtt said via the Athletic’s Michael-Shawn Dugar. “He’s a large man with long arms, big hands, is strong, and is physical at the point of contact, but he’s a guy that has good football awareness, ideas and feel of things going on.”

“We’ve had guys obviously like Al Woods and Mone that have played that position in the past where they eat a lot of double teams, but they help guys like Bobby (Wagner) and Jordyn (Brooks) make a lot of tackles and be really productive. He can continue to do those things for us,” Hurtt added.