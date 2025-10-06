NFC Notes: A.J. Brown, Jaxson Dart, Commanders, Eagles, Giants

Commanders

The star of the day for the Commanders wasn’t QB Jayden Daniels, making his return after a two-game absence due to a knee injury. It was the running game spearheaded by seventh-round RB Bill Croskey-Merritt. The rookie had 111 of the team’s 168 rushing yards on just 11 totes and scored twice, as Washington rushed its way back from a 10-0 deficit to a 27-10 win.

Eagles

The luck ran out for the Eagles in Week 5 against the Broncos, as they dropped their first game of the season after a 4-0 start. This time, Philadelphia was unable to overcome the offensive struggles that had marked the first quarter of the season, issues that had caused considerable consternation for players like WR A.J. Brown, despite the win. Brown and QB Jalen Hurts were unable to connect on what would have been a long touchdown pass when Brown couldn’t locate the ball and slowed up.

“This loss sucks,” Brown said via the Athletic’s Zach Berman. “Last week I said we learn from winning or we learn from losing. So, now we’re on the other side of it. And so now we have another opportunity in a short week to turn it around and get this thing going.”

Eagles C Cam Jurgens revealed he’s still recovering from back surgery this offseason: “Every game is getting a little better. But it’s football. You go out there, don’t matter if you’re 100 [percent] or 60. Your play is your play.”

Giants

Coming off a win in QB Jaxson Dart‘s first start, the Giants lost on the road to give the Saints their first win of the season. Dart shouldered the blame for the loss entirely because he didn’t play up to his standards.

“I told as many guys as I can in the locker room, this one is on me, and I’m going to get better,” Dart said, via ESPN’s Jordan Raanan. “I expect myself to play better in these games and to win them.”

“I mean, I’m the leader of the offense. Anytime those things happen, it kind of falls back on the leaders. I take that responsibility.”

Dart was especially frustrated with the five team turnovers, including his interceptions on back-to-back possessions late in the game.

“It’s not good. Got to cut that s— out. I think that starts with me being a leader. Some of those came from me. I have to be a better example. I have to be a better leader. In those situations, just talk to the guys in the huddle. Just remind them about ball security. As a quarterback, I put that on myself.”