NFC Notes: A.J. Brown, Malik Nabers, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs was adamant about wanting the team to run more man defense instead of zone coverage, but he’s adapting to the new system: “I wouldn’t say it’s more complexed, but when you’re playing man, you’re right there with the person. … As the weeks have been coming, (playing zone) has been way easier, way easier. I feel like we’re on our way to getting the ball and being on our way to making plays. At the end of the day, it’s not about what I want. It’s not about the other people. It’s about what the whole defense wants, what coach wants, what coach thinks is best for us to win. And if he feels like this gives us our best chance to win, we gotta play it and just play it to the best of our ability. It’s not to point fingers at nobody. It ain’t nobody’s fault. We just gotta execute. (Jon Machota)

Diggs said that he was benched last week and is being held accountable, which he takes responsibility for: "Rough week. I guess coach holding me accountable. I accept it. It's cool. But back on track this week. Ready to work." (Machota)

The Cowboys are uncertain about LB Kenneth Murray ’s availability for Sunday. He was limited yesterday with a knee injury. They will be without S Malik Hooker who is dealing with a toe injury. (Machota)

Cowboys WR KaVontae Turpin has a foot injury and his status is in question for this week. (Todd Archer)

Eagles

Eagles WR A.J. Brown made a cryptic post on X following their Week 4 win over the Buccaneers, where Brown recorded just two receptions for seven yards. Brown explained the post, saying he let frustration get the best of him.

“First off, I want to start off by saying, obviously, Sunday after the game I let my frustrations boil over. I didn’t speak to the media. I had a chance to correct my frustrations and I continued to let it boil over and that’s on me. I take full accountability on that,” Brown said, via Jeff McLane.

Brown added that his post wasn’t directed at anyone specific.

“My message on Twitter wasn’t directed at anyone in the building — not my coaches, not my quarterback, my GM, nobody. I take full accountability. I have open communication with all of my coaches and with my quarterback, as well. Me and my coaches — KP, Nick — we discuss weekly about trying to get this thing on the same page.”

Giants

The Giants lost WR Malik Nabers with a season-ending knee injury in Week 4. New York WR Jalin Hyatt said Nabers is encouraging him to take over the team’s receivers group.

“We had a long talk,” Hyatt said, via SNYGiants. “He’s one of my best friends on this team. He’s been in my corner, he’s kind of seen the adversity I’ve been through. He just told me it’s my chance, this is the time for me to do what I’ve got to do. So I’m going to be ready. I just can’t wait to go out, play Sunday, play with Jaxson, and get a win.”