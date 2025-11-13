NFC Notes: A.J. Brown, Russell Wilson, Jayden Daniels, Commanders, Eagles, Giants

Commanders

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler notes Commanders QB Jayden Daniels will be re-evaluated after the bye in Week 12, but he could easily miss another two to three weeks after that, with the trajectory of Washington’s season a factor in when or if the team decides to bring Daniels back.

Eagles

Eagles WR A.J. Brown was once again in the news for his lack of satisfaction with his current role in Philadelphia’s offense. Brown caught two passes and was targeted three times in Monday night’s win over the Packers, twice on the first drive of the game and once on the team’s final offensive play. Afterward, his comments venting his frustrations in a livestream with a friend went viral. Brown addressed those this week and didn’t back down from his point.

“If we’re really focused on winning and doing our job, we can’t keep slapping the Band-Aid over the defense doing their job and getting us out of trouble,” Brown said via the Athletic’s Zach Berman. “At what point are we going to pick up our slack as an offense, that say we’re so great? That’s what I’m getting at. It’s not about, I don’t care about winning and all I care about is stats. No! Week after week, we’re not contributing, not doing our job on offense. We can’t keep slapping a Band-Aid over that and expect to win late in the year and go to it at the end of the year. It’s not going to fucking happen. It’s not going to happen. Last year was what it was, thank you for the ring, but it’s a new season. They adapted, we have other adapt. We have to get better and continue to find new ones.”

Giants

Giants QB Russell Wilson was asked about his feelings about QB Jameis Winston being named the starter over him while first-round QB Jaxson Dart deals with a concussion.

“Obviously, I want to play,” Wilson said, via PFT. “But also, Jameis has worked his butt off to get in great opportunities. The guy’s played in this league for a long time and he’s one of my closest friends. I know he’ll do a great job. I’ll help him prepare in the best way possible. I’ll be ready to go and all that.”

Wilson added that he’s not looking to leave the Giants even though he wants to be a starter.

“Yeah, I love it here,” Wilson said. “I love my teammates. I want to see us turn it around. I know God’s got a great plan for me. I don’t know what it is today, this second as I stand here — meaning that I just want to wake up and have a great practice today. Want to have a great practice today, I’m zoned in on that. I want to see it through. I haven’t asked for a release or anything like that. I want to be here. But I think for me, I just want to get better every day. I still want to keep playing football — I love it, obviously. And I feel like I’ve still got it. So that’s what I want to be able to do.”