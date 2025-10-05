NFC Notes: A.J. Brown, Trevon Diggs, DeVonta Smith, Cowboys, Eagles

Cowboys

on not starting CB last Sunday and how he has responded: “He’s been awesome. The conversation we had was interesting. I shared my opinion, he shared his opinion. We agreed to disagree on some things. But, man, just the way he’s responded, the way he played in that game…Fantastic player. I’ve been blown away by his work this week and how well he’s been doing. That’s what I love about him. I get mad at my kids all the time. And they still love me. And I still love Trevon.” On Diggs talking to DC Matt Eberflus about playing more man coverage: “We don’t think that we have all the answers. The guys that play the game are so important and so impactful that absolutely, I talk about scheme with all of our players a lot. I understand that. We’re trying to grow. We have not been playing great, but it’s not just because we’ve playing zone defense. … I would be really pissed off if our players felt something and didn’t come sit down with me and say, ‘Hey, Schotty, I think we should be doing this.’ Does that mean we’re gonna do it? No, not necessarily. But I’m gonna listen.” (Jon Machota)

about playing more man coverage: “We don’t think that we have all the answers. The guys that play the game are so important and so impactful that absolutely, I talk about scheme with all of our players a lot. I understand that. We’re trying to grow. We have not been playing great, but it’s not just because we’ve playing zone defense. … I would be really pissed off if our players felt something and didn’t come sit down with me and say, ‘Hey, Schotty, I think we should be doing this.’ Does that mean we’re gonna do it? No, not necessarily. But I’m gonna listen.” (Jon Machota) Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on his pending sexual assault case: “I think we’re into this seven years. It’s the same one that’s been around for a long time and I allegedly, when taking a picture with her after the New York Giants game seven years ago, I allegedly kissed her. Of course I don’t remember that or deny that. There’s no pictures. There’s no witnesses in my view. This thing needs to move on down the road.” On the legal system: “I’m not going to complain about the system that we have in America. It’s flawed, but it’s the best there is in the world. You just see where it goes from here. … It’s just a case of trying to, in my mind, get money that you don’t deserve.” ( Machota

Eagles

Eagles WR DeVonta Smith called A.J. Brown “a great leader” and said that he shares the opinion that the team’s offense is not performing as well as it should be.

“He wants what’s best for the team,” Smith said, via Zach Berman of TheAthletic.com. “Things aren’t necessarily going our way offensively. I don’t think nothing wrong with him wanting better in that situation. I certainly feel the same way. Offensively, we need to be better.”

“I control what I can control,” Smith added. “The play calls we’re getting are the play calls. The coverages we’re getting are the coverages. Sometimes things don’t work out the way we want it to, and that’s just that.”

Eagles

Although the Eagles remain unbeaten at 4-0, their passing offense has sputtered to just 138 yards per game thus far. Philadelphia OC Kevin Patullo points out that they have a lot of talented players on their offense, which is a great problem to have.

“It’s a great problem, right? Because some teams don’t have what we have,” Patullo said, via NFL.com. “So it is a great problem and really the guys have been great with me. I’ve been around here for a while, so obviously I know them a little bit differently, but they all want to win and that’s the number one thing. They all want to win. They’ll do anything for the team to win.”

Patullo feels their players are supportive of each other, despite not everyone getting heavily involved.

“So whether it’s somebody’s getting the ball, somebody’s not when you watch it at times, there’s guys being excited for other guys when they’re making plays and that’s all we can really ask for. It’s just like, hey, we all want to win. We’re on the same page. We know it may be different from play to play or from game to game, but we want to win.”

As for WR A.J. Brown recording just two receptions for seven yards in their Week 4 win over the Rams, Patullo said they have a great relationship and there are no hard feelings from the receiver.

“A.J. and I have a great relationship just throughout the years being here,” Patullo said. “We spent a lot of time together, so as far as communication and getting to him and I have had no problem. I know where his heart is, where he lies. He wants to win, so he feels like he can do everything and anything to help us at all times. So as far as I’m concerned, him and I are in a good spot.”