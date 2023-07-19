NFC Notes: A.J. Dillon, Jared Goff, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

Bears CBs coach Jon Hoke said second-round CB Tyrique Stevenson quickly figured out their defensive concepts and was one of the standouts of the offseason program.

“Really excited about how in two days he’s kind of figured out some of the concepts we try to teach and understand those,” said Hoke, via Courtney Cronin.

Lions

The Lions are shaping up to be one of the buzzy teams that everyone picks to make a big step forward after a great offseason. Of course, NFL history is littered with offseason darlings who fell flat once the games started counting. Time will tell how Detroit does, but for now at least the players all seem to be saying the right things and taking the correct view of where the franchise is heading into the 2023 season.

“We haven’t done anything,” Lions QB Jared Goff said via the Athletic’s Colton Pouncy. “We won nine games last year and missed the playoffs by a game and are 0-0 right now and have a hell of a lot to prove this year. I know it’s exciting, I know our team is better, I know we have made key additions on defense and even on offense in a lot of places, but we’ve got a lot of work to do and need to continue to get better if we want to reach that potential that we think we can do. We have the guys to do it, but by no means will we walk out there and just be the same team we were last year that finished in Green Bay with a win. By no means. We need to put that work in and make sure we are ready to go.”

Packers

Packers RB A.J. Dillon said during a recent media appearance that everyone in the Green Bay locker room has a love for QB Jordan Love and trusts him to take the reigns of the team this coming season.

“People trust him, people listen to him when he enters the huddle because it’s not like some new guy that just popped up just calling the shots,” Dillon said on SiriusXM Radio. “He definitely has all the intangibles. He’s earned the trust of the locker room. Guys respect him. Guys wanna play for him. Guys wanna help him as much as they wanna help themselves. Obviously, nothing’s perfect in football, everybody knows that. But I think he’s got a lot of support and everybody would run through a wall for him.”

“It’s one of those things where he has been in the system. You know you never go into a game preparing to be RB2 or QB2, you always go in preparing to be the starter, and whatever happens, you might get thrust into that role,” Dillon added. “And there’s a couple of times throughout his career already where he’s had to step up and he’s had to play, and he’s done a great job at it. He’s done everything the right way, there’s a lot of guys who might not have handled the situation so graciously for three years. He kept his head down, he kept working, he showed up every day, did the right thing, and kept improving. So it’s definitely an awesome opportunity for him, and I’m excited to be his teammate, but also as a friend to watch him do this thing.”