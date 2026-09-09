NFC Notes: Aaron Donald, Keion White, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

49ers DE Keion White suffered a gunshot wound to his right ankle in the morning after the Super Bowl back in February. Speaking publicly for the first time since the incident, White said it differs from a football injury.

“It’s different because it’s trauma instead of just, like, breaking an ankle with a sports-related injury,” White said, via Vic Tafur of The Athletic. “When you hurt yourself in football, there’s a protocol for damn near everything. Football players don’t just get shot every day… I mean, I guess they do on this team.”

White said he was trying to lighten the situation as it happened, saying he was mentally fine because it was unfortunately a situation he’s been around due to his upbringing.

“The funny part is, I was actually the one calming everybody else down. I don’t really take a lot of things seriously. I didn’t even know I got shot until like five minutes after, as I was walking around.”

“Mentally, I was cool. Like, I wasn’t really mentally traumatized or anything like that. Unfortunately, I’ve been in a situation, growing up and everything, where they had a shooting before — this was just unfortunately my time. It wasn’t traumatic at all, really.”

Overall, White feels good physically but is still recovering, while his Week 1 status is questionable.

“To be honest, it’s still an ongoing thing,” White said. “Still recovering, taking it a day at a time. But I feel pretty good right now. It was like a touch-and-go situation right up to the beginning of training camp, for real.”

Rams

Rams DT Kobie Turner on DT Aaron Donald ‘s return to practice: “I would have thought it would be a whole lot more difficult (to return) than he made it look yesterday. Obviously, it’s a day of practice, but you very clearly see like, yeah, he’s still got it.” (Benjamin Royer)

on DT ‘s return to practice: “I would have thought it would be a whole lot more difficult (to return) than he made it look yesterday. Obviously, it’s a day of practice, but you very clearly see like, yeah, he’s still got it.” (Benjamin Royer) Donald reviewed his first practice, saying it was “a little rusty,” but also “pretty damn good.” (Royer)

Seahawks

The Seahawks have ruled out S Ty Okada (hamstring) for Week 1, while S Nick Emmanwori (ankle) and WR Tory Horton (hamstring) are questionable. (Curtis Crabtree)