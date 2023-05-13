NFC Notes: Aaron Donald, Trey Lance, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan said that due to a hairline fracture suffered in preseason 2021, QB Trey Lance had to adjust his throwing mechanics in order to grip the football.

“He spent a whole year throwing without a bent finger which changed everything and shows the toughness of the kid that he never complained about it,” Shanahan said, via NBC Sports. “He tried to adjust so he could be out there.”

Shanahan believes Lance is at the best the team has seen him.

“He was able to get such a better base in these last two months that I think Trey is the best that we’ve (seen) him right now,” Shanahan said. “Yeah, we got to get into OTAs and practice, but when you watch his feet, his timing, how he’s throwing the ball, he’s in such a better place now than he was last year at this time.”

Shanahan didn’t want to count Lance’s future with the team out just yet, even with the emergence of QB Brock Purdy, who took advantage of his opportunity to start last year.

“I understand the unusual circumstances of when you trade up for a quarterback with the third pick in the draft how you’re expecting him to be the man for a long time,” Shanahan said. “And we did expect that, and I still believe that he can be. You’re also not expecting the last pick in the draft to come in and play at that level.”

Purdy is still considered the team’s top quarterback after what he was able to do during his eight-game stretch last year.

“Then you watch the tape and just try to see why,” he said. “It was legit. He played at an extremely high level. Our team got a lot better when he got in there. When you talk about, ‘What does that say about Trey?’ I think it’s so unfair to Trey. What it does say is what Brock did in his eight games. And what Brock did was really damn good.”

The team’s quarterback controversy is considered a good problem to have for Shanahan.

“We were ready to go with Trey,” Shanahan said. “And Trey was going to go through a lot (last) year, and I believe he would have gotten to a level where he did similar stuff (to Purdy). He missed that (opportunity). Brock came in and did it. Now, I truly believe Trey can go do that. But Brock’s already done it. And that’s a very good thing for us to have. We know what we have (in Purdy). I truly believe in my heart what Trey can be. It still takes time and you’ve got to go do it. In the meantime, we have a guy sitting here who already has done it. That’s a very good thing for the Niners.”

Cardinals

Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon says that QB Kyler Murray still needs to heal before the season starts and has plenty of time to do so.

“He’s doing good. He’s doing good,” Gannon said, via Bo Brack of PHNX Sports. “You can ask him about the rehab, but I know he’s making strides. He’s a long way away, but we don’t play for a long time, either. So I feel good where he’s at.”



Rams

When asked about Rams HC Sean McVay considering stepping away from the game following the 2022 season, DT Aaron Donald responded it was a “big shock” to the players but feels everyone can learn from what they want through last season.

“You love him,” Donald said, via ProFootballTalk. “Obviously, we all went through that. It was a big shock to us all, coming off the year we had into last year. It was different. But it’s a lot of things you can learn from, from a personal standpoint, even a mental standpoint. It’s just a game. You can’t try to put too much in it. As much as we put all this time into it and as much effort as we put into be the best that we can be, and it doesn’t turn out to how you want it to be, it just comes with it. Everything isn’t going to be perfect all the time. And that was just more of like a learning experience last year if anything.”