NFC Notes: Aaron Glenn, Jordan Love, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

Bears CB Kyler Gordon said the defense’s goal is to earn more takeaways in 2024.

“I feel like the biggest thing for me and what we all talk about is takeaways, more takeaways,” Gordon said, via Bears Wire. “We have the goal of 20 and 20 — 20 interceptions and 20 fumbles. However we gotta get it, we’re gonna get it. That’s just kind of the standard that we’re putting ourselves to, that we all hold each other to.”

Lions

Lions DC Aaron Glenn has been enamored with the growth of LB Jack Campbell after the first day of minicamp.

“Let me tell you, first off, he’s a man,” Glenn said, via Colton Pouncy of The Athletic. “He’s a grown man. He’s really taken control of this offseason the way he should take control of it. He’s a true Mike backer. He’s a guy that lives, breathes, green-dot mentality as a Mike backer.”

“Then just watching him on the field, his zone drop, his mentality as far as going after the football is outstanding. We only had two days of practice, and he’s doing a heck of a job. And the way he’s leading men as far as defense is impressive to see.”

Packers

Amidst negotiations on an extension for QB Jordan Love, Packers GM Brian Gutekunst mentioned they would like to agree to a deal before training camp.

“We’re in those conversations right now,” Gutekunst said, via 97.3 The Game. “I think the nice part about this is none of these things are easy or fast, but both parties want the same thing. We’d like to get this thing done before training camp, for sure, and both parties want to get a contract extension done. I think that stability at that position really allows you to have some security with the way we build our team. We’re looking forward to getting that done, but it never goes fast.”