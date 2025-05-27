NFC Notes: Aaron Rodgers, Penei Sewell, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

Bears first-round TE Colston Loveland was asked about his first impression of HC Ben Johnson.

“It’s been great, I always tell people it’s crazy how detailed he is,” Loveland said, via BearsWire.com. “You see it in his splits, the precision in how he coaches, the energy he’s got and he brings to the facility. I’m a big fan of him and he’s going to be great.”

Lions

Lions OT Penei Sewell has been trying to add more size and strength this offseason without losing any mobility and is worried about how fast his reps are in the weight room.

“I just wanted to get bigger and stronger, while maintaining my speed and conditioning,” Sewell said, via Pro Football Talk. “I just stayed here in Michigan working with the strength staff, it’s just moving big weight fast, always trying to up the weight. Obviously, you got to be smart with it. There’s also some risk going into lifting those types of weights, but I just leaned on the guys here, the strength staff, they do a great job. It’s just moving the heavy weights fast.”

Packers

Former Packers QB Aaron Rodgers was asked if he would consider retiring as a member of the team when he decides to hang it up.

“I’m not sure yet. If they approached me, I probably would,” Rodgers said, via a live taping of the YNK Podcast.

“There’s a lot of love for me and how I feel about the team,” Rodgers added.