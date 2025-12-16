NFC Notes: Abdul Carter, Dak Prescott, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott said he’s surprised by the team’s record and is disappointed with how this season has played out thus far.

“Yeah, definitely surprised,” Prescott said, via PFT. “Especially after the bye week and the trades got rolling like we did for those few weeks, and then watch the confidence just skyrocket. [We] stopped teams scoring at will, coming back from 21 points [against the Eagles]. Just a lot of good wins there to be in this position. Just reminds you that every play matters. It’s a hard game. Those guys get paid, too. They practice throughout the week and prepare no different than we do. It’s tough. I’m definitely surprised, hurt, pissed off, frustrated, but all I can do is get better tomorrow.”

Even though Dallas is not mathematically eliminated, Prescott realizes that the team’s playoff hopes are all but lost and is still focused on ending the season strong.

“You’re a professional football player. You have to come to work and give your absolute best, regardless,” Prescott said. “Unfortunately, I’m sure the playoffs are out of the picture. But, it’s about taking pride in who you are as a man, and not only that and your job and everything that’s gotten you to this point. I know for a lot of guys, it’s just the business of the world, right? That’s interviews for some people. You can’t just give up. You can’t just stop. You can’t just say, ‘Oh, we’re not going to playoffs.’ It’s the National Football League. I just saw a team Thursday night that’s not going to the playoffs [in the Falcons] beat a good team [in the Bucs] and knock them out. We’ve got to show up and just do our job, and that starts throughout the week. When you get to the game days, it’s a celebration of the hard work that you’ve put in through your preparation. Nothing’s going to change for me, and that’s going to be my influence as a leader. My message to anybody around me is take pride in who you are as a man and as a football player and the job responsibility that you have and what that entails is giving your best every day. And if you don’t, you probably won’t be in this league for long.”

Eagles

Philadelphia DT Brandon Graham came out of retirement earlier this year and totaled two sacks in the team’s most dominant defensive performance of the year in Week 15 against the Raiders. Graham finally feels like himself after getting his version of training camp over with, and he’s ready to go on another deep postseason run.

“It was cool to go out there and make a play, because it’s been a while,” Graham said, via Zach Berman of The Athletic. “Been out here for five weeks now, I feel like training camp is over, I feel like myself now.

I’m happy to be able to come back, because I feel like we can make another run.”

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts explained Graham’s value but implored that he’s more than just a locker room voice.

“He serves more value than just his presence and his leadership,” Hurts said. “He’s still a hell of a player, and I’m glad he’s able to feel that personally for himself and set the tone in a way for our team.”

Philadelphia DC Vic Fangio credited the pass rush as the biggest reason the defense has turned it up a notch over the last stretch of games.

“I think we’ve improved our rush,” Fangio said. “Bringing (Phillips) in has helped, obviously. (Jordan Davis) improved. We’re getting into some more third-and-longer stuff. Some of the games where our third-down numbers weren’t good, it was because we had a lot of third-and-shorts. So, I just think it’s a little bit of everything, not one thing.”

Giants

Giants first-round OLB Abdul Carter has been disciplined a few different times during his rookie campaign for a lack of attention to detail on the work off the field. After a career-best game with two forced fumbles, a sack, and three tackles for loss, his teammates, DT Dexter Lawrence and OLB Brian Burns expressed their belief that this is only the beginning for the young pass rusher.

“Greatness is doing it over weeks. Being consistent,” Lawrence said, via Art Stapleton of NorthJersey.com. “That’s what he can get to. He’s just got to stick with the process and understand who he is and keep that approach to the game every week. His ceiling is through the roof.”

“It was his coming-out party,” Burns said. “He had a good game. I feel like he, for the most part, just a feeling, ’cause we didn’t watch the film yet, I feel like he executed his assignments. Then he came up with some big plays that we needed. So yeah, I’m proud of him right now.”