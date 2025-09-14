NFC Notes: Abdul Carter, Jayden Daniels, Jaxson Dart, Commanders, Giants

Commanders

Following a tough road loss to the Packers on Thursday Night Football, Commanders QB Jayden Daniels is ready to move forward with nothing to worry about.

“We got 10 days until our next game, it’s nothing to dwell about,” Daniels said, via the team’s YouTube. “It’s early in the season. I wouldn’t expect anybody in this locker room to hit a panic button. We faced a really good team and we came up short. We move on to the next game.”

Giants

There were reports that the Giants could use first-round QB Jaxson Dart in a package of plays to open the season. However, that didn’t happen.

Dart says he’ll be ready when his number is called, and it finally happened in Week 2.

“I don’t know if it’s as much as a package of plays,” Dart said, via ESPN.com. “I’m just preparing for whatever chance I get. So there is not a specific game plan or something like that. It’s me just trying to be prepared and be ready whenever my number is called.”

There have already been calls from fans to put Dart in, but he says he isn’t paying attention to that.

“I don’t pay attention to that stuff,” Dart said. “I think it’s just of the nature of the sport. Any time that you don’t win, people talk and things like that happen. It’s completely different if you win. You have to take all that with a grain of salt, and my job is to control what I can control and be the best teammate I can be. Do my job in practice in preparing our guys.”

The Giants set the franchise record for penalty yards in a single game with 160 from 14 penalties.

According to Giants DC Shane Bowen, first-round DE Abdul Carter could see some more snaps playing off the ball this season due to his versatility.

“Abdul’s got the history of playing off the ball, so that’s something we’ve got to consider, got to look at,” Bowen said, via Pro Football Talk. “Another way, as you’ve said, to potentially get all three of those guys on the field. I think all those guys have versatility to do some different things for us that we’ve got to continue to explore. By game plan, what we’re seeing, first, second down versus third down. What are those situations on third down? All that stuff kind of comes into play.”