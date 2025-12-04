NFC Notes: Abdul Carter, Kevin Patullo, Commanders, Eagles, Giants

Commanders

Commanders HC Dan Quinn said QB Jayden Daniels (elbow) will get “a lot of reps” in practice this week, but he still hasn’t been cleared for contact. They will decide his availability on Friday: “Optimistic he’ll get a lot of reps in practice, but I’m going to take it all the way through Friday… We’ll have to simulate as much as we can… He has not been cleared for contact.” (Nicki Jhabvala)

Eagles

Eagles OC Kevin Patullo said that he can handle criticism, but after fans egged his home, he said involving his family took things too far.

“As coaches and players, we all know that part of our job is to handle criticism,” Patullo said, via PFT. “It’s perfectly acceptable to sit up here and talk about what’s going on, how to fix it, what we’re going to do going forward, and we know that. But when it involves your family, obviously it crosses the line. So, that happened. At this point, we’ve just gotta move on. We’re trying to win.”

Giants

Giants first-round OLB Abdul Carter has made headlines after getting benched due to being late to practice or missing multiple team meetings. According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, veteran OLB Brian Burns has tried to “get through to Carter.”

The Athletic’s Dan Duggan, citing sources, confirms that Carter was benched for the first quarter of Week 13 because he missed a special teams meeting.

Duggan’s understanding is that Carter was confused because he is not a regular on the punt return unit.

Giants GM Joe Schoen on Carter: “He’s smart and understands the magnitude of his actions and also understands what it means to be a pro. These kids are 21 years old and they’re thrust in the spotlight in New York City. It’s not always going to be perfect.” (Garafolo)

Giants RB Tyrone Tracy said he has a hip contusion/stinger and he’s fine. (Duggan)

