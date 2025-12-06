NFC Notes: Aidan Hutchinson, Jayden Reed, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Lions

Detroit’s pass rush hasn’t been very disruptive this season, ranking last in time to pressure despite being top 10 in pressure rate and sacks. Lions DC Kelvin Sheppard kept it blunt when talking about their need to win more one-on-one matchups that are created by DE Aidan Hutchinson‘s presence.

“I don’t think we’ve affected the quarterback to play any style these last couple of weeks,” Sheppard said, via Colton Pouncy of The Athletic. “I don’t care what kind of style we want to play. … The guys understand that and again, that starts with me. I’m not going to just point the finger, ‘You’ve got to win the one-on-one.’ Yeah, no s–––. Yeah, you’ve got to win your one-on-ones in this league.”

“What I know is I have a high-level player. One of the best, if not the best, edge rushers in this league. He knows just like we know, people are going to plan for him. That’s why he is one of the best and he has to combat that. But it isn’t a one-man show. Other people have to win.”

Packers

Packers WR Jayden Reed was designated to return from injured reserve on November 21, giving Green Bay around a week to activate him. Packers QB Jordan Love feels they’ve been missing Reed’s playmaking ability. He was then activated ahead of Week 14.

“Just another explosive playmaker to have out there,” Love said, via Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. “I think the things he does (are) great. I think we’ve been missing some of that. He’ll be another kind of consistent guy to have in the slot, and I think we all know what he can bring to the table when he’s out there.”

Packers HC Matt LaFleur mentioned that Reed gives them someone who excels after the catch.

“He does a really good job, whether it’s handing him the ball, flipping him a screen, getting him downfield in a pass concept, he does a really good job after the catch,” LaFleur said.

Reed prides himself on bringing energy to the team, even when he’s not on the field.

“I just hound myself on bringing juice, so I always say, ‘If you juiceless, you useless,’” Reed said. “That’s whether you on the field, off the field, just bringing juice, bringing energy within the team. I’m just one of those guys, man.”

As for S Javon Bullard, LaFleur said he’s having some “lingering effects” from his ankle injury: “Just having some lingering effects so we thought it would be best if we shut him down and see how he progresses through the course of the week.” (Weston Hodkiewicz)

Vikings

Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell said he wanted to stop focusing on QB J.J. McCarthy ’s mechanics. McCarthy said Thursday he’s prone to overthinking about them during games: “I would say a lot of the mentality has changed. I was just so focused on doing every rep perfect and making sure every little detail was crossed and checked off. Coach O’Connell and Coach McCown were talking to me about, ‘Hey, let’s worry about that stuff in the offseason. Go out there, play ball, just execute the play. That just frees up a lot of space mentally. “I’m definitely a natural overthinker, and it’s not against them I need to do a better job of compartmentalizing those coaching points and realizing when it’s game time.” (Ben Goessling)

The Minnesota Vikings hosted P Luke Elzinga for a workout on Tuesday, per the NFL Transactions wire.