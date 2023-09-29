NFC Notes: Alvin Kamara, Bryce Young, Panthers, Saints

Bryce Young

Former Panthers QB Cam Newton is a believer in Panthers rookie QB Bryce Young, but questions if they put him in a position to succeed.

“I believe in Bryce,” Newton said, via Panthers Wire. “But I think you have to raise him with care. I think a person like Bryce could be scarred, just like any other quarterback could be scarred, if thrown to the wolves too early, right? We all know any time you’re the first pick, that means you’re goin’ to a [expletive] team. I went through it. Peyton Manning went through it. All the No. 1 picks went through it. And this day in age, it’s about who and what can you do right now. But I think when you’re dealin’ with a talent like Bryce Young, it’s the long tenure rather than right-now success.”

When asked directly if Newton felt the team put Young in a position to succeed, Newton didn’t refrain from placing blame on his former team.

“No,” he replied. “And I see the receiver skill set, yes. You see the [Adam] Thielen, you see [DJ] Chark, you see the tight end there. But from top to bottom, for him, it’s not set up for him to be successful—especially not his rookie year, in my honest opinion. And, like I said, everything that Carolina is building—will they get to that point? Yes. In throwing him into the wolves and expecting instant success, that’s not the quarterback position, unfortunately. What I will say—it’s gonna take a season for him to kinda see the preparation, seein’ the tempo of the game, seein’ just in-game adjustments at its finest.”

Panthers HC Frank Reich thinks LB D.J. Johnson has been doing a “great job” despite being a healthy scratch through three weeks, but is currently behind “a lot of experienced players” on the depth chart, per Darin Gannt.

Saints RB Alvin Kamara is excited to rejoin the team and is looking forward to being able to contribute on the field again.

“It’s weird not playing, so obviously it feels good to be back out there with teammates, feels good to be back out there running, moving around,” Kamara said, via the team’s website. “Finally get to play a game, so it’ll be good.”

Saints HC Dennis Allen said Kamara returned to the team in shape and is excited to have him back in the fold.

“He looked good,” Allen said. “He’s in shape, looked explosive today. It’s good to have him back out there, so we’re excited to have him.”

Kamara explained the team’s struggles offensively and said that he hopes to add a spark to the struggling unit.

“It’s frustrating (whether I’m) out there or not, because with the weapons we have you feel like you know the potential we’ve got,” he said. “Sometimes when you see it not come to fruition, it’s annoying. But it’s a lot of things – it’s player error, everybody wants to blame coaches but some things we’ve got to execute better, some things we’ve got to pull out. But it’ll be good, we’ll be all right, get on track.” Kamara added that he has faith in whoever is behind center for the team. “We’ve got guys that can get the ball and make something happen. Whoever plays – if Jameis is out there, if Derek is out there, whatever the case may be – I’ve got faith that we’ll be able to get it done.”