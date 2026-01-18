NFC Notes: Amon-Ra St. Brown, Isaac TeSlaa, Zach Tom, Lions, Packers

Lions

Lions third-round WR Isaac TeSlaa‘s playing time increased as the season progressed, finishing with 16 receptions for 239 yards and six touchdowns. Detroit HC Dan Campbell thinks TeSlaa showed some of the most development of all players on their roster.

“He’s probably grown more than anybody has throughout the year, as far as our young guys. He’s grown the most,” Campbell said, via Tim Twentyman of the team’s site. “What you love about him is why he’s here. Of course, he’s got ability, but he’s smart, he’s instinctive, he’s tough, he’s a finisher, he’s resilient. Every week, we’ve been able to put more and more on him. He’s serving a lot of different roles, playing a lot of different positions. But he’s just continued to – he’s one of those guys that broke through that rookie wall at some point and just kept going. And that’s what you want. Those are the guys you’re looking for.”

TeSlaa is pleased with his performance after being a third-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and wants to add more “quickness and separation” to his game.

“I’m very happy with how things went this season for me personally,” TeSlaa said. “Obviously, so many things I can work on. I just had my exit meeting with (assistant head coach/wide receivers coach) Scottie (Montgomery) and he said the biggest thing is just quickness and separation, adding just a little bit more to my game will really help.”

Lions

Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown commented on the sting of the team’s fall from being a strong playoff contender to missing the postseason the following season.

“It hurts. But we didn’t do enough. We didn’t make enough plays and win enough games. We don’t deserve to be in the playoffs,” St. Brown told the team website. “That’s just the way it is. We didn’t do enough. So, hopefully it does sting. The thing for us is we get back here in offseason workouts and training camp that we’re even hungrier than we’ve ever been and hopefully that propels us into next year.”

Packers

Packers RT Zach Tom said he is evaluating options for the next stage in his career after suffering a knee injury.

“It was probably one of the hardest decisions I’ve had to make in my life,” Tom said, via the team’s website. “Obviously, you want to be out there in the playoffs because that’s when everything’s at stake. I just don’t think I was in a position where I could go out there and help the team.”

Tom added that he didn’t feel like he would be able to perform at his best, which led him to sit out for the opening round of playoffs.

“I feel like I could do a lot of what I need to do (but) I was never really comfortable in pass protection,” Tom said. “If somebody’s truly trying to run through my chest, I don’t think I would’ve been able to be competitive.”

Tom added that he wants to focus on his body this off-season in an effort to not have to deal with as many injuries as he’s had.

“It’s tough. You can feel sorry for yourself, or you can use the offseason to figure out if it’s something I’m doing,” Tom said. “Maybe I need to put on some weight. … Maybe I need to get in better shape. Obviously, we need to figure something out because I keep tearing (stuff).”