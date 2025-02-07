NFC Notes: Amon-Ra St. Brown, Josh Jacobs, Lions, Packers, Panthers

Lions

In an offseason where the Lions have lost numerous assistant coaches on both sides of the ball, they hired former Stanford HC David Shaw as their pass game coordinator. Detroit WR Amon-Ra St. Brown revealed his prior relationship with Shaw and outlined his excitement to get to work with him.

“I’ve known Shaw since high school,” St. Brown said, via his podcast. “I always thought he was a great guy, honest, and then you went to Notre Dame and Osiris always wanted to go to Stanford, so he ended up going to Stanford. I went to the camps at Stanford with him, with Osiris, saw Shaw there, and so we kind of got to know him.”

“He was with Johnny (Morton) in Denver and Johnny Mo was doing a lot of good stuff when he was here in Detroit so I’m excited.”

Packers

Despite having numerous young, solid receiving options, nobody on the Packers has emerged as a true No. 1 option consistently. Green Bay RB Josh Jacobs believes they could use a bonafide star receiver and teased a Packer reunion for Jets WR Davante Adams.

“We’ve got a really young group of receivers,” Jacobs said, via 97.3 The Game. “All can be really, really, really special. But I think, personally, we need a guy that’s proven to be a No. 1 already.”

“I’ve had some talks with Tae,” he added.

Panthers Panthers WR Adam Thielen confirmed that he’s coming back for another season in Carolina.

“I had said after the season, like I just need two weeks to really think about it,” Thielen said, via the teams’s website. “And then once I make that decision I’m like, I’m going to do one more year. Then that’s my mindset, and here we go. I didn’t want to be wishy-washy, like maybe, maybe not. So whether it was a yes or a no, I just wanted to know so I can attack my offseason.” Thielen added that he wasn’t particularly close to calling it a career this season. “I don’t think anyone does other than my family,” he said. “To prove that, I mean my entire family came to my last game of the season last year because I kind of told them at that point this could be it. I was pretty exhausted, I think I’m to that point where I’m in the middle of the road like a a big part of me wants to keep playing and giving everything I got. And a big part of me is like I’m ready to move on and spend more time with my family and move on to the second career. But again, once I make that mindset of like, all right, I’m doing this, it’s all in.” Thielen added that his time on the injured reserve was taxing on him mentally which made thoughts of retirement enter his mind. “Definitely, I think that’s part of what led to the exhaustion,” Thielen said of his nearly two-month stint on injured reserve, which didn’t end until after the trip to Germany and the bye week. “Because what people don’t understand is when you’re hurt, and you’re rehabbing, your time on the job doubles. You have to do your normal responsibilities, and then you have about two hours before and two hours after of doing extra stuff trying to get back, and especially if you want to do it right, to try to get back as quickly as possible.”