NFC Notes: Antonio Brown, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers

Buccaneers HC Bruce Arians issued the following statement on Thursday regarding the release of WR Antonio Brown:

“Obviously, we let Antonio go today. Just to clear you up on some things that happened: At no point and time during the game did he ever ask the trainer or doctor about his ankle. That’s the normal protocol, you go through protocols during games. I was never notified of it so, obviously, that was the disturbing thing when we were looking for him to go back into the game. He was very upset at halftime about who was getting targeted, got that calmed down, players took care of that. It started again on the sideline, we called for the personnel group that he had played in the entire game, that’s when I look back and saw him basically wave off the coach. I then went back, approached him about what was going on, ‘I ain’t playin.’ ‘What’s going on?’ ‘I ain’t gettin the ball.’ That’s when I said you’re done, get the F out of here and that’s the end of it. And we’re working on Carolina, that’s the end of the story and hopefully, it ends today.”

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Brown was upset about not getting the targets he was expecting during the game against the Jets and had to be calmed down.

Brown did not tell the medical staff about his ankle bothering him on gameday, per Buccaneers GM Jason Licht . (Schefter)

. (Schefter) Licht pointed out the team made “reasonable accommodations” and made two doctors’ appointments in New York for Brown in order to place him on IR and pay him for the remainder of the year, yet he missed both appointments. (Schefter)

Brown and his agent would not send the team his medical information from their doctor visit this week and still have not returned the team’s calls. (Schefter)

Brown and his agent requested the remaining $2 million in incentives in his contract for this season be guaranteed last week, yet the team declined, which may have been a factor in Brown’s behavior. (Schefter)

An NFL league spokesperson said that Brown will not be subject to discipline for his actions in Sunday’s game. (Jenna Laine)

Falcons

Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson said he wouldn’t mind staying with the Falcons long term.

“I’ve been around five teams, eight offensive coordinators; being here, I feel like I’m at home. Why not just finish my career here?” Patterson said, via AtlantaFalcons.com. “I’m comfortable with all the guys in the locker room, the coaches, you know, and everybody so why not finish my career here?” We have him included in our Top 100 – 2022 Free Agents list.

Panthers

Panthers OC Jeff Nixon says it is “to be determined’’ if rookie Brady Christensen can be a true left tackle or will be better at guard: “I like his progress. Just his versatility, being able to play different positions on the line, that’s really valuable.’’ (David Newton)

says it is “to be determined’’ if rookie can be a true left tackle or will be better at guard: “I like his progress. Just his versatility, being able to play different positions on the line, that’s really valuable.’’ (David Newton) Panthers DC Phil Snow looks forward at what the team can improve defensively next season: “If you really look at us, we’re not creating enough turnovers to be really good on defense. We’ve got to be more dominant in the red zone. Those are two areas that would be a concern a year from now.’’ (Newton)

looks forward at what the team can improve defensively next season: “If you really look at us, we’re not creating enough turnovers to be really good on defense. We’ve got to be more dominant in the red zone. Those are two areas that would be a concern a year from now.’’ (Newton) Snow will evaluate Jeremy Chinn and decide whether he is best suited to play safety or linebacker in 2022. (Newton)

and decide whether he is best suited to play safety or linebacker in 2022. (Newton) Snow also believes CB C.J. Henderson “will be a really good Panther for a long time” after going through the team’s offseason program. (Newton)