NFC Notes: Arthur Blank, Hayden Hurst, Arthur Smith, Bryce Young, Falcons, Panthers

When the Ravens placed the non-exclusive tag on QB Lamar Jackson this past offseason, he was available for any other team to try and make an offer Baltimore wouldn’t have matched. Yet a list of teams made it clear they weren’t going to pursue Jackson, led off by the Falcons. Most of those teams have either fired their coaches, are looking for a new quarterback, or both in Atlanta’s case.

Still, Falcons owner Arthur Blank said he was completely on board with former HC Arthur Smith and current GM Terry Fontenot when they eschewed a run at Jackson in favor of betting on QB Desmond Ridder, and says he doesn’t think that was a mistake.

“It’s easy to say yes given (Jackson’s) year,” Blank said via the team website. “He’s obviously an incredible player, but we did not have the cap space. I think the coaching staff felt – coaching, personnel, all of us – felt collectively, but certainly Coach (Smith) and Terry, that we had an answer in Ridder. A younger player without that kind of contract that would have kept us from actually building the team we wanted to build.”

Falcons CEO Rich McKay discussed the decision to go with Ridder, which Blank said all the team’s top decision-makers were “1,000 percent, without any equivocation,” in support of.

“They had seen (Ridder) and they liked what they saw,” McKay said. “They saw the progress through all of the practices through the ’22 season. Played four games, and they made the decision that that was the best path to try to win this year.”

Blank went on to list the reasons why he thought the Falcons were set up for success if they could find a quarterback, including the “quality of draft picks on the offensive side” and an “offensive line that is extraordinarily well coached and well prepared.” He made it clear Atlanta plans to be aggressive to go get whoever the new coach and Fontenot want at quarterback.