NFC Notes: Arvell Reese, Uar Bernard, Commanders, Eagles, Giants

Commanders

Commanders HC Dan Quinn said he wasn’t going to use the injury excuse for the team’s shortcomings last year.

“The easy narrative is to say, ‘Hey man, the injuries – that’s all it was,’” Quinn said, via Fox Sports. “But I want to go deeper than that, making sure what we can do better offensively and defensively, and then how do we develop more as an entire team. It takes a good, strong offseason to dig into areas that you want to improve on. So, we’re putting in two new systems offensively and defensively, much like we did in 2024. I’m excited about that.”

Quinn added that the team will operate more under center offensively in an effort to work in more play-action.

“When you’re under center, it does add value for the play-action game — some of the deep shots that can go down the field,” Quinn explained. “And primarily, some of that is just based on protections with the tight ends and backs being involved for some of the deeper developing routes. When you can add that to your game, that’s a big deal. So, that was one that we felt was worth going through. How much under center? That will be determined as we get through spring and training camp. But it will definitely be a bigger part of the offense for sure.”

Quinn said that rookie WR Antonio Williams can line up all over the formation and he’s a dynamic playmaker when the ball is in his hands.

“We saw the route running and ability to change direction – to run option routes and break somebody’s leverage,” Quinn said of Williams. “And we also saw the ability for him to play outside as a Z receiver (flanker), where the deeper developing routes can take place. We just saw the demonstrated pass catching and route running. He had a very accomplished career there, in terms of what it takes to play in the NFL. We’re excited to add him to our crew.”

Eagles

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni took a special interest in seventh-round DT Uar Bernard and spoke about just how raw he truly is.

“I was over there with him in drills today, and it’s all new to him — he hasn’t played football before,” Sirianni said, via The Athletic. “I don’t know if there’s been an ‘aha’ moment … but everything is new to him — from putting on your helmet to however that is, and the drills and the getting in a stance and being in a huddle. That is all new to him.”

Eagles GM Howie Roseman said that the team wanted to take a chance on Bernard because of his unique traits.

“We wanted to take the chance on the kid,” Roseman said after the draft. “It was a passion project. Understand he has the tools in his body, and it’s going to take time. It’s going to take a lot of time. But it’s pretty cool. We spent a lot of time talking about ‘unusual.’ Certainly unusual with that guy.”

Giants

Giants GM Joe Schoen said the team had first-round LB Arvell Reese in their sights and they wouldn’t trade back with him on the board.

“When Tennessee was on the clock,” he said, via Giants Wire. “We knew leading up to it that if he was there, we had a couple of players in mind that—if they were there—we were going to stay. We had a couple of opportunities to potentially move back; we had gotten some calls earlier in the week. But there were a couple of players that we just weren’t going to move out of the pick if they were there, and Arvell Reese fit that mold. It was an interesting draft. The Jets did a good job keeping their cards close to the vest, and nobody really knew what they were going to do until they were on the clock. Everybody assumed it was Bailey or Reese, and then Arizona went with Love. Once Tennessee went with Carnell Tate, we knew we were going to be able to get Reese, and we were ecstatic.”