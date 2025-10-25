NFC Notes: Baker Mayfield, Aaron Rodgers, Bears, Buccaneers, Packers

Bears

Bears rookie RB Kyle Monangai believes he’s the perfect complement for RB D’Andre Swift.

“[Swift] is a big-play-at-any-moment type of guy,” Monangai said, via Bears Wire. “You get the ball in his hands, he has that ability to make those big plays happen out of anything, and I think we complement each other well with the way we run. Different running styles, but I think we complement each other well.”

The Bears ruled out TE Cole Kmet (back) and CB Tyrique Stevenson(shoulder) from Week 8. Chicago HC Ben Johnson said both are “still week to week, day to day,” per CHGO_Bears.

Buccaneers

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler is interested in Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield ‘s contract situation, as his continued strong play probably suggests his $43 million mark in 2025 isn’t enough.

Packers

Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers had a lot of love for the team and said that eventually he will retire one day as a Packer.

“Feel so good about my time there because damn near everything great in my life is because of my football career, and my football career starts, and will end one day, with Green Bay,” Rodgers said, via PFT. “So got a lot of love for all those memories.”

Packers DC Jeff Hafley isn’t losing faith in CB Nate Hobbs after a poor showing against Arizona: “You have to have a short memory, and I’m not going to lose confidence in a player. I’m just not going to do that.” (Ryan Wood)