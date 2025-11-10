NFC Notes: Baker Mayfield, Dave Canales, Raheem Morris, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers

Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield feels that the team is lacking a killer instinct, which has caused them to come up short at times this season.

“Like I said, lack of execution,” Mayfield said, via Pro Football Talk. “There is a certain point — we are a good team, but to be great, when you score on the opening drive, you know what it looks like, you set the tone, you’re not satisfied with it. You come back and in your head, it’s 0-0 and you go do it again. Right now, I think we are lacking that on offense and it comes down to me — that is my job to get that fixed and I will do that.”

Mayfield after the team’s loss on Sunday: “I’m hoping our guys do get pissed off about this. This isn’t the end of our season. I know that. We have a very important game ahead of us. Games like this, when you don’t win them, it should sting. It should really, really hurt.” (Jenna Laine)

When appearing on SportsCenter, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler mentioned that WR Chris Godwin ‘s fibula injury may not be back until “late November-December,” via Evan Closky.

‘s fibula injury may not be back until “late November-December,” via Evan Closky. Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles said RB Bucky Irving‘s shoulder injury is what’s keeping him out and mentioned he has to be able to take a hit. (Rick Stroud)

Falcons

Atlanta fell to 3-6 in an overtime loss to the Colts in Germany in Week 10 where Indianapolis’ offense was just a bit better all day. Falcons HC Raheem Morris expressed his frustrations and pointed to third-downs as the biggest offensive area that needs improvement going forward.

“We just have to stay together, continue to trust in our game plan each week. And we have to execute, me the most,” Morris said, via Josh Kendall of The Athletic. “It becomes more frustrating. It’s tough to win in this league, but we have to figure it out. We didn’t execute when we needed to. The defense got a lot of big-time stops for us, and we didn’t execute.”

“We have to do a better job on some of those third downs. If we do that, we’ll be a pretty good offense.”

Panthers

Panthers HC Dave Canales was asked by reporters if he thought the team took their matchup with the Saints too lightly, leading to a loss on Sunday.

“I certainly hope not,” Canales said, via the team’s website. “Our approach is to come back to work every week, regardless of the opponent. We’re in pursuit of our best football. That was not our best today, and we did not let the things that we’ve been successful with come alive today, so we have to make sure that we take the next opponent, look at what they’re doing, and have that type of mentality. Our mindset has to be to find our best, find our best football. It can’t depend on who the opponent. You respect a bunch of pros, and every week they’re going to bring a bus full of pros every week. And so we have to make sure that we’re detailed, we’re locked in, and get back on track with our work.”

Per Mike Kaye, the Panthers opted to elevate rookie DT Jared Harrison-Hunte due to the fact that he was receiving interest from an AFC team, and Carolina did not want him to be poached from their practice squad.

due to the fact that he was receiving interest from an AFC team, and Carolina did not want him to be poached from their practice squad. Panthers RB Rico Dowdle was fined $14,491 for obscene gestures, and DE Nic Scourton was fined $8,701 for taunting.