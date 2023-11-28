NFC Notes: Baker Mayfield, Frank Reich, Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers

Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield seemingly challenged his teammates to make the necessary changes to get the team back on track and competing for the division title.

“One game back in the division, so, our goals are still in front of us,” Mayfield said, via Jenna Laine of ESPN. “But it’s frustrating to not win these games and continue to hurt ourselves. The Colts capitalized. They played well — not taking anything away from them. But, it’s very frustrating to continue to kind of have the same story over and over again.

“So, until everybody gets pissed off enough to get it fixed, there will be no change. … I’ll get my job fixed and try and drag as many people [as possible] along as well.”

Panthers

Panthers HC Frank Reich was fired by owner David Tepper on Monday morning and revealed that this would likely be his last season coaching in the NFL.

“There’s a heart-pounding disappointment in not hitting the marks that we needed to hit to keep this going and try to get it turned around,” Reich said, via Scott Fowler of the Charlotte Observer. “It hurts me for the guys, the team, the coaches, and the fans.”

“I want to convey that I have nothing but positive thoughts about Mr. Tepper,” Reich continued. “On a personal level, I saw a side of him that I deeply respect and care about. But the NFL is a meritocracy. It’s not unconditional love. I understand from a professional standpoint Mr. Tepper is going to have certain standards that he expects to have met. I have no hard feelings, and my personal relationship with him was actually a real highlight of this short time.”

“It was a great opportunity,” Reich concluded. “The way the doors opened up for it was amazing. But there’s not always a storybook ending…. I also take comfort and find peace and strength that there is a next chapter of my life. I do believe that. I do believe God ordains our steps.”

Tepper: “If I had my druthers, I’d like to have a coach here for 20 years, 30 years.” (Darin Gantt)

Tepper continued on the state of the franchise: “I know what it is to be a fan. Nicole and I sit in that box and live and die with every play. “We will make it better. Not going to promise that happens tomorrow, but it will happen.” (Gantt)

Tepper said he made the decision to part ways with QB coach Josh McCown and RB coach Duce Staley : “Anything we do, we’re trying to improve our team.” (Gantt)

and RB coach : “Anything we do, we’re trying to improve our team.” (Gantt) When asked about selecting QB Bryce Young first overall, Tepper replied: “We are totally confident in that pick.” (Gantt)

first overall, Tepper replied: “We are totally confident in that pick.” (Gantt) Tepper said the team planned to go C.J. Stroud , but Young was “near unanimously” favored by the front office and the staff. ( to No. 2 in a trade and select QB, but Young was “near unanimously” favored by the front office and the staff. ( Mike Kaye

Passing game coordinator Parks Frazier will serve as the QB coach for the next six weeks, per Tepper. ( Kaye

Tepper on the 30-63 record during his ownership: “Things are constantly evolving and will continue to evolve. Trying to make things better is what you’re always trying to do. Obviously, that record isn’t good enough.” (Greg Auman)

Tepper on his firing Panthers coaches quickly: “I do have patience. My reputation away from this game is one of extreme patience … That patience comes with good performance and progress.” (Auman)

Saints

Saints QB Derek Carr explained what happened when he threw a pick-six to Falcons DB Jessie Bates while targeting WR Rashid Shaheed.

“He was playing single high and he left his responsibility. You don’t expect him to do that,” Carr said, via Saints Wire. “You don’t plan on that, for that route. I thought (Rashid) Shaheed made a good decision. But Bates is a good player and he made a great play. Very few times have I told someone good job on a bad play, but that was one where I told him, ‘You beat me. You made a great play.’ It is what it is. It sucks to have that happen. But same thing, (passing game coordinator Ronald Curry) on the sideline, he says ‘Bro made a great play. Keep playing, you’re playing great, get going.‘”

Saints HC Dennis Allen said Shaheed sustained a quad injury on the first play of the game against Atlanta. (John Hendrix)

said Shaheed sustained a quad injury on the first play of the game against Atlanta. (John Hendrix) Saints RB Alvin Kamara after their loss to the Falcons on Sunday: “I just feel like there’s too much talking, talking about what we ‘need’ to look like. We need to find a real fix, not just ‘Oh we gotta be better.’ We want to get better every week. That’s obvious. Let’s get past that. How are we going to get better?” (Katherine Terrell)