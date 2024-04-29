Saints Signing UDFA DE Trajan Jeffcoat

According to Aaron Wilson, the Saints are signing undrafted Arkansas DE Trajan Jeffcoat to a contract.

He is the 16 UDFA to sign with the Saint. The full list includes:

Oklahoma State DE Nathan Latu TCU S Millard Bradford Idaho WR Jermaine Jackson Minnesota DT Kyler Baugh Vanderbilt P Matthew Hayball Colorado State TE Dallin Holker Yale WR Mason Tipton Slippery Rock WR Kyle Sheets Boston College G Kyle Hergel Pittsburgh State CB Rico Payton South Dakota State LB Isaiah Stalbird SE Missouri St DB Lawrence Johnson LA Lafayette RB Jacob Kibodi Tulane C Sincere Haynesworth Nebraska G Nouri Nouili Arkansas DE Trajan Jeffcoat

Jeffcoat, 24, was at Missouri for five years, three of them as a starter, before transferring to Arkansas for his final collegiate season. He earned first-team All-SEC honors in 2020.

During his six-year college career, Jeffcoat appeared in 60 games with 42 starts and recorded 100 total tackles, 27.5 tackles for loss, 15.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery returned for a touchdown and one pass deflection.