Saints Signing UDFA DE Trajan Jeffcoat

According to Aaron Wilson, the Saints are signing undrafted Arkansas DE Trajan Jeffcoat to a contract.
He is the 16 UDFA to sign with the Saint. The full list includes:
- Oklahoma State DE Nathan Latu
- TCU S Millard Bradford
- Idaho WR Jermaine Jackson
- Minnesota DT Kyler Baugh
- Vanderbilt P Matthew Hayball
- Colorado State TE Dallin Holker
- Yale WR Mason Tipton
- Slippery Rock WR Kyle Sheets
- Boston College G Kyle Hergel
- Pittsburgh State CB Rico Payton
- South Dakota State LB Isaiah Stalbird
- SE Missouri St DB Lawrence Johnson
- LA Lafayette RB Jacob Kibodi
- Tulane C Sincere Haynesworth
- Nebraska G Nouri Nouili
- Arkansas DE Trajan Jeffcoat
Jeffcoat, 24, was at Missouri for five years, three of them as a starter, before transferring to Arkansas for his final collegiate season. He earned first-team All-SEC honors in 2020.
During his six-year college career, Jeffcoat appeared in 60 games with 42 starts and recorded 100 total tackles, 27.5 tackles for loss, 15.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery returned for a touchdown and one pass deflection.
