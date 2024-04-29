Saints Signing UDFA DE Trajan Jeffcoat

By
Logan Ulrich
-

According to Aaron Wilson, the Saints are signing undrafted Arkansas DE Trajan Jeffcoat to a contract. 

Saints Helmet

He is the 16 UDFA to sign with the Saint. The full list includes: 

  1. Oklahoma State DE Nathan Latu
  2. TCU S Millard Bradford
  3. Idaho WR Jermaine Jackson
  4. Minnesota DT Kyler Baugh
  5. Vanderbilt P Matthew Hayball
  6. Colorado State TE Dallin Holker
  7. Yale WR Mason Tipton
  8. Slippery Rock WR Kyle Sheets
  9. Boston College G Kyle Hergel
  10. Pittsburgh State CB Rico Payton
  11. South Dakota State LB Isaiah Stalbird
  12. SE Missouri St DB Lawrence Johnson
  13. LA Lafayette RB Jacob Kibodi
  14. Tulane C Sincere Haynesworth
  15. Nebraska G Nouri Nouili
  16. Arkansas DE Trajan Jeffcoat

Jeffcoat, 24, was at Missouri for five years, three of them as a starter, before transferring to Arkansas for his final collegiate season. He earned first-team All-SEC honors in 2020. 

During his six-year college career, Jeffcoat appeared in 60 games with 42 starts and recorded 100 total tackles, 27.5 tackles for loss, 15.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery returned for a touchdown and one pass deflection. 

