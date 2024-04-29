Saints Tried Out G Shane Lemieux

According to Field Yates, the Saints tried out former Giants G Shane Lemieux on Monday.

Lemieux, 26, is a former fifth-round pick of the Giants back in 2020 out of Oregon. He just played out the final year of his four-year, $3.64 million rookie contract.

He missed all but one game in the 2021 season with a knee injury and played just one game in 2022 due to turf toe.

Lemieux then finished out the 2023 season on injured reserve with New York.

In 2023, Lemieux appeared in four games for the Giants with one start.