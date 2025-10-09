NFC Notes: Baker Mayfield, Jalen Coker, Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers

Bucs QB Baker Mayfield found humor in the narratives surrounding him and his personality.

“Early on in my career, it was ‘cocky, immature.’ Now it’s ‘moxie’ and ‘he’s a dog.’ Same s—, different day,” Mayfield said, via ESPN. “As long as you play well, they change the narrative, but you’ve just got to be yourself, and I’ve always been like that.”

Mayfield added that the MVP talk is a testament to his teammates and he isn’t concerned with individual accolades.

“Whatever is being said is a testament to the offense and the group that we have,” he said. “Individual accolades and recognition — you never have it on your own. This is the greatest team sport for a reason, so [I am] always trying to remind myself that and realize I cannot do it without the guys next to me.”

Mayfield said that he’s matured over the years but hasn’t lost his competitive spirit.

“At the core, definitely the same, but matured in different ways,” Mayfield said. “I’m not worried about little things that don’t matter. Now if you put it in the landscape of a competitive football game — in that atmosphere — that’ll never change.”

Panthers

Panthers HC Dave Canales said there’s an opportunity for WR Jalen Coker to make his season debut this weekend against the Cowboys.

“He looked good,” Canales said, via Panthers Wire. “He ran crisp routes, he looks fast, he looks like Jalen. And we wanna make sure that he can put the volume of this full week in before we make a decision on whether to bring him up this week or not. So we’re tryin’ to get extra reps here and there, some scout team reps and some full-speed routes, and ramp up his volume tomorrow to see where he’s at. See if he can handle it so we can trust that he’s ready to go for a full game.”

Saints

When discussing extension candidates he’s keeping an eye on, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler writes that Saints CB Alontae Taylor has “kept lines of communication open” for a potential deal in recent months.

has “kept lines of communication open” for a potential deal in recent months. Saints HC Kellen Moore had good things to say about RB Kendre Miller: “Kendre’s just done a phenomenal job since I’ve been here. I’ve really enjoyed this guy. I think he’s an awesome player.” (NOF Network)