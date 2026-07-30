NFC Notes: Baker Mayfield, Jonathon Brooks, Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers

Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield said not reaching an extension is “disappointing… to feel undervalued when you think you earned it,” and said the front office and team have directly referred to him as a franchise QB. (Jeremy Fowler)

said not reaching an extension is “disappointing… to feel undervalued when you think you earned it,” and said the front office and team have directly referred to him as a franchise QB. (Jeremy Fowler) Mayfield again said he won’t be a distraction to the team and plans to have a big prove-it year: “If you’ve waited this long to pay your franchise quarterback, it’s only going to get worse… I’m going to have a big year.” (Fowler)

Mayfield was clear he’s very appreciative of his time with the organization: “I’m very, very thankful for the chance they gave me. Do not get me wrong on that. But I also know, I really know what I brought to this franchise, leadership-wise and even play-wise. It’s been some of the best years of my career, and I think it’s only going to trend upwards.” (Greg Auman)

The veteran quarterback was clear he’s ready to move past contract discussions after Thursday: “After today, I’m not answering any more because I’m not negotiating any more.” (Auman)

Though Tampa Bay could use the franchise tag on Mayfield in 2027, he knows it would set up a cap hit of over $80 million for Mayfield that year: “Franchise tag isn’t exactly in play for them. There will be a lot of dead money. So it is what it is.” (Auman)

Mayfield gave a lengthy response after being asked if the lack of an extension gives added motivation for his performance this year: “Money should never be the motivation. It’s ‘How do I help this team win?’ It’s never going to be the motivation for me when it comes to the kind of chip on your shoulder. It just puts me in the mindset of betting on myself, and that’s something I’m pretty familiar with. It’s a good place to be as a high competitive guy. Sometimes you have to back yourself into a corner and fight your way out. I have a lot of guys and a lot of staff around me that are with me, so I’m not alone in it. We’re fighting for the same goal.” (Auman)

Panthers

Panthers RB Jonathon Brooks enters the third year of his career and is looking to have his first real role in the NFL after suffering back-to-back knee injuries. Brooks said he’s been relearning how to take hits and keep his balance through contact.

“I think the back of my mind, obviously as a football player you’ve got to get back out there and be able to learn how to take hits, learn how to get your contact balance right back,” Brooks said, via Joseph Person of The Athletic. “And first day of pads, it was good.”

Panthers HC Dave Canales said he doesn’t see “any hesitation” from Brooks in practice.

“I don’t see any hesitation in his play. He’s pressing runs. He’s hitting the ground (and) popping up. So that’s what I like to see,” Canales said.

Brooks said RB Rico Dowdle helped teach him how to recover from an injury, how to practice, and how to learn as a player last season.

“I came in with an injury and he helped me. He took me under his wing and really guided me (on) how to rehab, how to practice, how to learn, how to take notes and all that,” Brooks said. “And then especially when I got hurt again, he was right there with me. He helped me throughout the whole way.”

Saints

Per ESPN’s Katherine Terrell, Saints DT Bryan Bresee‘s torn ACL is a different knee than the one he injured during his college days at Clemson.