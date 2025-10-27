NFC Notes: Baker Mayfield, Kellen Moore, Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers

Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield made it clear he doesn’t like the Saints, nor does he expect them to play clean when the two teams meet on Sunday.

“It has not exactly been clean play from their part when we play them,” Mayfield said, via NFL.com. “It is a physical game; it is what it is. You expect it [from a] division rival. … Yeah, not much else to say besides for the fact that I do not like them.”

Buccaneers RB Rachaad White was fined $46,371 for use of the helmet.

Panthers

Panthers HC Dave Canales said G Robert Hunt could return at some point later this season and revealed he did some work for the first time at practice on Wednesday. (David Newton)

said G could return at some point later this season and revealed he did some work for the first time at practice on Wednesday. (David Newton) A scuffle broke out between Bills LT Dion Dawkins and Panthers DT A’Shawn Robinson at the end of the game. (Kimberley A. Martin)

and Panthers DT at the end of the game. (Kimberley A. Martin) Panthers LB D.J. Wonnum was fined $17,389 for a hip-drop tackle.

Saints

Saints HC Kellen Moore sounded like Jets HC Aaron Glenn when asked about benching QB Spencer Rattler for Tyler Shough, saying the team needed a “spark” when down by 14 points in the third quarter. He plans to name the starter going forward in the near future and won’t go back and forth.

“I’m not into this back-and-forth game,” Moore said. “We do have to make some decisions here moving forward, really as a whole offense collectively with a lot of positions.”

Saints ST coordinator Phil Galiano said they’re in the same spot as they were last week with K Blake Grupe. He said conditions weren’t ideal for the 53-yard attempt, but they still want him to make it. He said they’re comfortable with where he’s at and said he made all his kicks in practice last week. (Katherine Terrell)