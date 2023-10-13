NFC Notes: Baker Mayfield, Kyle Pitts, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers

Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles explained the fit between the team and QB Baker Mayfield.

“I think it kind of fits his game. It is kind of like he was in college – some half rolls, some bootlegs, some dropbacks,” he said via the team’s website. “It’s not like he is handicapped, he can throw the football. He can throw a deep ball; he can throw from the pocket. He is a good quarterback. I don’t think that needs to go unnoticed. At the same time, he understands this offense [and] it fits him. He has been around a couple teams since before he came here. He has matured a lot and a lot of it has to do with timing. It was perfect for us. As a leader, he was perfect for us and, as a team, I think it fit both parties.”

Falcons

Falcons TE Kyle Pitts had his best performance of the season thus far in Week 5 with seven receptions for 87 yards. When asked if his production means he’s making improvements, Pitts responded he’s only focused on winning.

“Selfishly, no,” Pitts said, via Michael Rothstein of ESPN. “Just wanted to get back in the win category. That’s more important, that we were coming out with the win and moving on to the next week.”

Falcons HC Arthur Smith was pleased to see Pitts play well after dealing with injuries over the last couple of years.

“Everybody is different and when it clicks, it clicks, you know,” Smith said. “See how he feels this week. It’s not, people forget, you get calloused to the fact that some of these injuries these guys come back from, I mean, I know they look like superheroes sometimes, but they are human. And it was great to see it. He got into a rhythm and he made some enormous plays for us.”

Panthers

Panthers DC Ejiro Evero said DB Jeremy Chinn‘s lower snap counts has to do with the situation and getting him off the field during run downs and on the field more in passing situations.

“Yeah, that’s exactly it,” Evero said, via PFT. “Specialized packages for him. We’re obviously trying to play him and Troy [Hill] at the nickel position, and then have Jeremy in some of the dime positions. Again, it’s almost comin’ back to the situation on first and second down. Gettin’ more third downs is how we get him on the field, obviously. And then, some of those specialized first- and second-down deals, too. Our execution level, our ability to play the run game better, get into more pass situations is going to allow that to happen.”