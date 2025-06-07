NFC Notes: Baker Mayfield, Kyle Pitts, Buccaneers, Falcons, Saints

Buccaneers

When appearing on the Pewter Report, Todd Bowles said he has a lot in common with Baker Mayfield based on his competitive drive.

“Baker is probably — if I was an outward personality, Baker would be the guy I probably would be,” Bowles said. “We have more in common than you really think, he just shows it a little more.”

Bowles said he wouldn’t have done Mayfield’s celebration to mock Giants QB Tommy DeVito, but still feels they are “fraternal twins.”

“I probably wouldn’t have done the Tommy DeVito, but at the same time I could think it and he does what I think. We’re kind of interconnected in that way. We’re kind of just fraternal twins,” Bowles said.

Falcons

Falcons TE Kyle Pitts was not on the field during the team’s first OTA session open to the media last week as he deals with a foot strain. Atlanta HC Raheem Morris outlined how Pitts has done everything else they have asked, and explained their caution with the injury.

“Extremely cautious with Kyle right now and what he’s got going on,” Morris said, via ESPN’s Marc Raimondi. “Obviously, don’t talk about injuries this time of year, but definitely being cautious with him, so you won’t see him. He’s been here, he’s done such a great job. … He’s been in every single thing that we’ve done other than the field, and he’s been absolutely outstanding to be around.”

Saints

Brandon Staley enters his first season as the Saints’ defensive coordinator on new HC Kellen Moore‘s staff. Staley is excited to join New Orleans, given the team’s history.

“It’s kind of cool being in this city and knowing the history of the team and the Dome Patrol,” Staley said, via Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com. “There’s a history of defending in this city, and I love that.”

Staley has a reputation for running the “star” position while at the Chargers and Rams, which is another name for his nickelback role.

“We see that position (star) as a feature position in the defense,” Staley said. “And I think what people will remember is the two edge players are the tone setters for the defense, and then those two inside linebackers were the commanders of the defense. And that versatility that those two position groups provide just really multiplies the looks that the offense has to prepare for.”

As for Staley’s 3-4 defensive system, he said he tries to build a balanced scheme and “eliminate explosive plays.”

“When I think of 3-4 defense, I think of balance,” Staley said. “I think of top run defense, top pass, defense top. When I say pass defense, pass, rush and pass coverage and eliminating explosive plays and the way to eliminate explosive plays to be able to play split safety, some version of it because that keeps the ball in front of you in the secondary. We want to put a roof on the defense.”