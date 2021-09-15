NFC Notes: Bears, Aaron Rodgers, Packers, Vikings

Bears

Bears WR Marquise Goodwin called their lack of downfield passes in Week 1’s loss “challenging” and that he cannot control play calls. Those fall under the purview of HC Matt Nagy.

“It’s challenging,” Goodwin said, via BearsWire.com. “But I mean, you just got to work with what you get. I don’t control the plays that are called. I don’t control anything but just going out and doing my job, and I just do it the best that I know how: fast.”

Goodwin pointed out that focusing on the short passing game so much played right into the hands of Rams CB Jalen Ramsey.

“He’s a unique player, All-Pro, Pro Bowler, instinctive, especially in short spaces,” Goodwin said. “And us not running past 10 yards, that fell right into his hands I feel like.”

Packers Packers QB Aaron Rodgers has been open about all that he contemplated this offseason, including retirement and starting fresh with another franchise. In fact, Rodgers expected Green Bay to trade him before the draft. “I did,” Rodgers said via ProFootballTalk. “Because they wouldn’t commit to me past 2021. So I figured if they want to make a change even though I just won MVP, why wait? They drafted my replacement, so let him play if that’s what you want. But I also could picture myself not playing, so it was a lot of things.” As for the possibility of walking away from the game by retiring, Rodgers said he considered it “100 percent.” “I don’t feel like I have anything left to prove on the field,” Rodgers said. “I think it’s more about the enjoyment and the happiness and the quality of life that this game has afforded me over the years. And being able to 100 percent commit to everything that my job entails and there were many times during the offseason where I felt like I wasn’t able to fully do that. And until I was, it was a possibility.”

The Packers hosted CB Chris Johnson for a workout on Tuesday. (Aaron Wilson) Vikings Vikings HC Mike Zimmer said the offense will likely go with three wide receivers following TE Irv Smith‘s season-ending knee injury. Vikings QB Kirk Cousins said it isn’t a surprise to see WR K.J. Osborn earn the third-receiver role after making an “elite” catch in traffic during the fourth quarter of Week 1. “Not a surprise,” Cousins said via Courtney Cronin of ESPN. “Glad, thrilled that a player like that can show to everyone what he’s been showing to us for months. I thought his catch on fourth in the two-minute [offense] was elite. The ball was thrown hard, he’s in a lot of traffic, and he made a tremendous catch. Those are the kinds of plays as a quarterback when you see them made, it gives you a lot of confidence that you can throw the ball in there. That’s just one example that comes to mind. He’s going to help us all season.” Osborn feels he has a further understanding of the Vikings’ offense now in his second year. “Just understanding what’s going on, understanding the offense,” Osborn said. “I’m not so much worried about what route I’m running, now I come out of the huddle, I know what route I’m running. I’m looking at the defense, I’m looking at the situation, looking at the time.” As for Vikings CB Cameron Dantzler earning more playing time after being a healthy scratch Week 1, Zimmer said he must contribute on special teams: “He’s got to play special teams.” (Chad Graff)