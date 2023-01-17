NFC Notes: Bears, Aaron Rodgers, Packers, Vikings

Bears
- Bears CEO Kevin Warren says the “sole focus” of the team is having a new stadium built at the Arlington site, not elsewhere. (Courtney Cronin)
Packers
- Packers QB Aaron Rodgers appeared on The Pat McAfee Show and said he isn’t ready to make any decisions about his future, adding that the team isn’t pressing him for one: “I’m not emotionally at that point. I need to get away emotionally and physically before making a decision.” (Tom Silverstein)
- Rodgers continued on his future: “I think you have a feeling the way you’re leaning. It’s how I’m feeling with my body and mind and how the team is moving forward. I’ll either be all-in or I’m out.” (Silverstein)
- Rodgers also spoke about the exit interview he had with the team and noted he got out everything he wanted to say: “We had all the conversations we wanted to have about football. I will be in a better frame of mind to contemplate things after a few weeks.” (Bill Huber)
- If the team does decide to rebuild, Rodgers said he will not remain to be a part of it: “If there’s a rebuild going on, I won’t be a part of it. There’s no point in coming back if you can’t win it all.” (Huber)
- Rodgers on the possibility of playing for another team next season: “When you say never, things tend to happen that you say never to.” (Ryan Wood)
- Rodgers noted that his contract does not include a no-trade clause but it doesn’t matter: “I don’t think we get into a situation, in that imaginary world, where there would be a trade to a team I don’t want to go to.” (Wood)
- Rodgers did say he doesn’t feel like he is washed up and believes he can be an MVP once again: “I have a lot of comments about a lot of that that I’d like to keep to myself… I think I can win MVP again in the right situation.” (Matt Schneidman)
Vikings
- Vikings WR Justin Jefferson isn’t worried about signing a contract extension and understands that it’ll come for him in due time: “I mean, it comes. It comes with the success. It’s not really something that I’m really worried about or I have my mind set on. It’s just really performing for my team just doing whatever I need to do to get this team to where we want to go.” (Chris Tomasson)
- Vikings OL Garrett Bradbury wants to re-sign with the team: “I’d love to, I love it here. I love this locker room the coaches the culture that’s been put in place. We’ll cross that bridge in the coming months I’ve never been through this before so I don’t really know how it works.” (Tomasson)
- Vikings DB Chandon Sullivan also wants to remain in Minnesota: “Yeah, I mean, of course I’d love to come back. But we’ll just see what happens and, you know, put my best foot forward. We’ll see.” (Tomasson)
- Vikings RB Dalvin Cook deflected when asked about the potential of the team adjusting his contract to remain in Minnesota: “That’s another question that don’t got nothing to do with me. That has something to do with Kwesi, my agent, and KO. That has nothing to do with me.” (Tomasson)
- Vikings LS Andrew DePaola believes he grew as a player and also wants to remain with the team going forward: “I felt like I grew as a player and playing for a guy like K.O. has been a treat, so I would love to be back.” (Tomasson)
