NFC Notes: Bears, Aidan Hutchinson, Lions, Packers

Bears

The Athletic’s Kevin Fishbain notes new Bears HC Matt Eberflus was in Indianapolis with LB Darius Leonard , the current highest-paid linebacker in football. So he’ll have a good idea on whether Bears LB Roquan Smith is worth that much on a new deal.

Fishbain points out the Bears didn't try either OT Teven Jenkins or OT Larry Borom at guard during OTAs, which is typically when teams will experiment with different positions. That could indicate the team views both as tackle-only linemen.

Lions

Lions HC Dan Campbell is coming away impressed with what second overall pick DE Aidan Hutchinson has shown him so far since being drafted.

“He’s been all business. I told my wife this last night. I was like, ‘you know what’s great about him is he’s quietly getting better right in front of us.’ He doesn’t say anything. He listens,” Campbell said, via Eric Woodyard of ESPN. “He’s like a sponge in there. He absorbs the information. He watches how things are done and the way coaches want them done and then he’s got a motor and he goes. He learns and gets better every day. You just see it. So, I love that about him. Every day, there’s growth right in front of us.”

Hutchinson’s teammates on the defensive line are also taking note including Jashon Cornell and Michael Brockers.

“He showed me his ability. I was like, ‘you’ve got to prove it to me with how good you are as a pass-rusher.’ During the second or third practice, I’m like, ‘you’re legit,’” Cornell said. “He can pass rush from inside, outside. He’s a real legit player. He showed that he’s ready for this league and I think Aidan’s great for this defensive line. He’s on his stuff 24/7. I feel like as a rookie, you come in and you get this fat playbook and it’s all thrown at you at once. And he’s shown that he’s ready, he’s prepared.”

“He’s just gonna keep getting better and that’s the scary thing about him,” Brockers added. “He’s a guy who’s ready to learn. He’s like a sponge. He’ll pick up everything. He has his own little niches about him, but I’m very excited to have him on this team and on this D-line.”

Packers

Packers first-round WR Christian Watson is looking forward to carrying the positive momentum from his “strong spring” into training camp.

“I definitely think I’ve been stacking days and getting better each and every day,” Watson said, via Packers Wire. “Obviously, there’s ups and downs but I definitely feel like I’ve come a long way. Obviously, I still feel like I have a ways to go, but I feel like that’ll come with a couple weeks that we have off before training camp and I think I’ll be good.”