NFC Notes: Bears, Andy Dalton, Justin Fields, Vikings

The Bears announced they have signed a purchase agreement with the Village of Arlington Heights for the Arlington Park property. Currently a race track, it’s thought to be a potential future candidate for a new stadium for the franchise. The Bears currently play at Soldier Field but can break their lease in 2026 by paying $84 million.

“We are excited to have executed a Purchase and Sale Agreement (PSA) for the Arlington Park property,” said Bears President and CEO Ted Phillips in a statement. “We are grateful to Churchill Downs Incorporated for their efforts to reach this point. We also appreciate the support of Mayor Tom Hayes and the Village of Arlington Heights. Finalizing the PSA was the critical next step in continuing our exploration of the property and its potential. Much work remains to be completed, including working closely with the Village of Arlington Heights and surrounding communities, before we can close on this transaction. Our goal is to chart a path forward that allows our team to thrive on the field, Chicagoland to prosper from this endeavor, and the Bears organization to be ensured a strong future. We will never stop working toward delivering Bears fans the very best experience. We will continue to provide updates on our progress at the appropriate time.”

Andy Dalton & Justin Fields

Bears HC Matt Nagy said they expect Andy Dalton (knee) and Justin Fields to practice on Wednesday, while ultimately declaring Dalton the starter for Week 4: “We expect both Andy and Justin in some capacity at practice today… In regards to the depth chart with them, Andy is the 1, Justin’s the 2, Nick [Foles] is the 3.” (Field Yates)

said they expect (knee) and to practice on Wednesday, while ultimately declaring Dalton the starter for Week 4: “We expect both Andy and Justin in some capacity at practice today… In regards to the depth chart with them, Andy is the 1, Justin’s the 2, Nick [Foles] is the 3.” (Field Yates) Regarding play-calling duties, Nagy said they will keep their Week 4 plans internal but thinks “the criticism is fair.” (Brad Biggs)

Vikings

Vikings TE Tyler Conklin is riding high after catching a career-high seven passes in the team’s win over the Seahawks.

“There’s only so many at this point, right?” Conklin said, via Chris Tomasson of TwinCities.com. “But career high in catches with seven, so there’s not too many great ones to compare with at this moment.”

Vikings HC Mike Zimmer was impressed with Conklin’s performance, and said that he’s been a great asset since he’s been within the organization.

“He’s doing a nice job,” Zimmer said. “He’s a good, solid player and a good guy, and a good worker.”

Vikings DE Everson Griffen detailed what happened during the September 16th car accident that resulted in his injury.

“I was just coming to work early in the morning, going about 45-50 on my highway and just cruising,” Griffen said. “Deer hopped out in front of me and my natural reaction is to not hit anything, and I swerve, and I glanced and hit a tree and then I just went sliding. I was like two feet from the lake, so it was scary. I’m a survivor, happy to be alive.”