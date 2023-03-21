NFC Notes: Bears, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Lions, Packers

Bears

Bears GM Ryan Poles explained why the team didn’t target OT Orlando Brown in free agency, citing schematic fit.

“Yeah, I’m not going to get into the specific player, but the scheme match is a big deal there,” Poles said, via Bears Wire.

Poles indicated that he wants there to be positional versatility so that the team can put the best five on the field at all times.

“If we could create competition and move guys around to see what the best five is, that’s what we will do,” Poles said.

Lions

Now that he has signed with a new team, Lions S C.J. Gardner-Johnson said there is no bad blood towards his former team, the Eagles.

“I’m not disappointed. I mean, we went to the Super Bowl,” Gardner-Johnson said, via NFL.com. “I mean, obviously we didn’t win it, but the experience that I had, I don’t have no bad blood. I mean, people overreact to a tweet in free agency, but it was never disrespectful to the organization. The organization treated me like family. It’s just, you got to do what’s best for your family. That’s all it is. It is what it is. The past is the past. I’m here now with a brand-new team, new city, ready to win some games.” Gardner-Johnson then went as far as saying the Lions have better talent on their roster than the Eagles.

“To be honest with you, it’s a little better,” Gardner-Johnson said. “But that’s just on me, I mean everybody can look from the outside looking in. But this team is talented. This team, we can win the division, like possibly win the division. Everybody should feel that way. But when I look at a team coming from where I came from, the teams I played on, won multiple divisions, been in playoff games, and been to the Super Bowl, this team has what it takes to be a divisional (champion). You know what I’m saying, get there, win the division, and get to the playoffs. But it’s got to start with, what’s your identity? Who are you? And I think that’s going to start when we get back with each other on the mandatory date to kick in.” Packers During a speech at Lambeau Field, Packers Team President Mark Murphy joked when asked about the situation involving QB Aaron Rodgers. “Yeah and you know, we’ve got no other news really going on,” Murphy said, via WLUK-TV Green Bay. “I would love to tell you everything you want to know about Aaron Rodgers and the Jets, but I’m sworn to secrecy not to say anything.” Packers LS Matt Orzech signed a three-year contract worth $3.675 million and a $300K signing bonus. He’ll make base salaries of $1.08 million, $1.12 million, and $1.17 million. (Aaron Wilson)

signed a three-year contract worth $3.675 million and a $300K signing bonus. He’ll make base salaries of $1.08 million, $1.12 million, and $1.17 million. (Aaron Wilson) Penn State C/G Juice Scruggs has met with the 49ers, Bills, Browns, Buccaneers, Chargers, Dolphins, and Packers. (Justin Melo)

has met with the 49ers, Bills, Browns, Buccaneers, Chargers, Dolphins, and Packers. (Justin Melo) Georgia TE Darnell Washington visited with the Packers. (Billy M)