NFC Notes: Bears, Cardinals, Seahawks

Bears

Bears QBs coach John DeFilippo believes it will be clear to see when Justin Fields is ready to start.

“Like [head coach Matt Nagy] said, I think we’ll all know when it’s Justin’s time to go win a football game,” said DeFilippo, via Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times. “I’m a big believer in that as well.”

DeFilippo is looking forward to observing Fields in the Bears’ rookie minicamp from May 14-16 and wants to see where the rookie quarterback is at “mentally.”

“Obviously we’ll know a lot more about Justin after this weekend in terms of where he’s at mentally and the way he processes and thinks and those things,” said DeFilippo. “It’s hard to tell over Zoom until you really get your hands on a player. I think we’ll know a lot more after this weekend in terms of where he’s at from a mentally processing standpoint.”

Cardinals

Cardinals’ HC Kliff Kingsbury would not confirm what was going on between LB Jordan Hicks, amid rumors that the team has given him permission to seek a trade.

“I’m going to keep the conversations between Jordan and I private out of respect for him,” Kingsbury said, via Darren Urban of AZCardinals.com. “He knows how we feel about him. One of the most respected players on our team and has been a great leader here. Just kind of leave it at that.”

Kingsbury said it’s fair to assume linebackers Isaiah Simmons and rookie Zaven Collins will line up together as starters but is keeping conversations he is having with Hicks in-house. (Kent Somers)

The Cardinals are hosting four players to their rookie minicamp on a tryout basis including RB Michael Warren, WR Angelo Foster, CB Tae Hayes, OLB Chris Peace, and CB Mazzi Wilkins. (Aaron Wilson)

Seahawks

Seahawks’ LB Darrell Taylor is more than happy to finally be on the practice field: “I honestly didn’t want to get off the field… I wanted to soak it in.” (John Boyle)

Taylor didn’t need a second surgery to address the leg issues that kept him off the field last season: “I tried a bunch of different things and came out with something positive that helped me and they helped me get on the field.” (Curtis Crabtree)

