NFC Notes: Bears Coaching Search, Lions, Packers

Bears

USA Today’s Josina Anderson reports the Bears have scheduled their interview with Bills DC Leslie Frazier on Sunday for their head coaching vacancy.

on Sunday for their head coaching vacancy.

Lions

Lions HC Dan Campbell said he was pleased with how QB Jared Goff finished the season.

“He played some of his best football the last four or five games of the season,” Campbell said, via Kyle Meinke. “I thought that was important. And I said it (Sunday) night, just the fact that he hung in there and he was resilient and he’s tough. Hell, he’s coming off of his bone bruise and wanted to play, was dying to play. Hell, he wanted to try to play the week before but he just wasn’t quite ready. And we’re not playing for the playoffs or anything. He wanted to compete, he wanted to be in there. He wanted to take ownership of this team one more time.”

“I think this speaks volumes, and I know this, he can throw the football. And I like where he’s going. I really do. I like where he’s going. He’s certainly trending the right way and, shoot man, he’s one of the biggest reasons why we did get three wins.”

Packers

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers said his toe is “close to 100 percent and should be 100 percent by next week.” (Rob Demovsky)

said his toe is “close to 100 percent and should be 100 percent by next week.” (Rob Demovsky) Packers Matt LaFleur says they don’t want to stand in the way of staff members like OC Nathaniel Hackett getting interviews: “If guys are constantly feeling like they’re being held back or repressed, that’s just going to build up negative feelings” ( HCsays they don’t want to stand in the way of staff members like OCgetting interviews: “If guys are constantly feeling like they’re being held back or repressed, that’s just going to build up negative feelings” ( Ryan Wood

Packers T David Bakhtiari isn’t practicing today due to “load management” and his absence is not due to an injury concern. (Matt Schneidman)

isn’t practicing today due to “load management” and his absence is not due to an injury concern. (Matt Schneidman) The Packers hosted DE James Smith for a workout on Tuesday. (Aaron Wilson)