NFC Notes: Bears, Cowboys, Vikings

“Everybody had a bad taste in their mouth,” Hicks said via The Athletic . “Taking that long trip, getting back in at 5 a.m. after getting beat like that, it sits with you differently. Not only are you tired, but you just got done getting whooped. That sat tough with everybody and everybody wanted to come out and play their best game. As long as we remember that feeling, we should be good.”

Bears DL Akiem Hicks said that the team had a bad taste in their mouth following the loss to the Rams, and they wanted to come out and prove a point.

Cowboys

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has been impressed by first-round LB Micah Parsons. In Week 1, Parsons held his own at linebacker and then in Week 2, he played a crucial role in a win against the Chargers by moving to full-time edge rusher due to injuries.

“My hats off to him,” Jones said, via Pro Football Talk. “At the end of the day he just has some rare freakish physical tools and very instinctive football mind — whether that’s playing linebacker, whether that’s coming off an edge, he just knows how to play the game of football. Package that with, like I said, his freakish physical tools, that makes for the makings of a great football player. He seems to answer the bell at every corner. Very pleased with how he played. He met and exceeded all expectations … One of the things he brings is the versatility. Teams not knowing where he’s going to line up create issues.”

Vikings

Vikings HC Mike Zimmer said he had confidence in K Greg Joseph when he settled for a field goal to end the game.

“I felt good about that kick,” Zimmer said, via Ben Goessling. “I know he missed the extra point earlier, but it’s kind of like that. He’s been kicking good, we’re indoors, it’s a perfect surface. I’m thinking, ‘This should be an easy one here.'”