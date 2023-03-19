NFC Notes: Bears, D.J. Moore, Lions, Vikings

Bears

Bears’ recently acquired WR D.J. Moore said he’s glad to enter a team with stability at the quarterback position.

“I won’t call that a mess, but [to] come to a better situation with a stable quarterback, the sky’s the limit from there. And consistency,” said Moore, via Courtney Cronin.

Moore thinks his presence can help open up the field for Darnell Mooney and Chase Claypool.

“I think everybody’s level can reach a new level here now that I’m here,” Moore said. “I was talking to [Darnell] Mooney and was talking about being together with Chase [Claypool] and me and him, how we’re just going to elevate the offense and just elevate Justin at the same time. Because I’m not just here to be like, ‘I’m here,’ just like a bright light. I’m here to make everyone around me better and we just want to try to get some wins.”

Bears GM Ryan Poles called Moore a receiver with big-play ability who can create separation.

“Just a receiver that can create separation and make big plays,” Poles said. “I think this league shows you good teams have guys that make big plays in big moments. That’s finishing a game off in the fourth quarter or if that’s getting things kicked off in the beginning. DJ has those traits. And we’re excited to have him.”

Bears RB Travis Homer ‘s deal with the team is for two years at $4 million and includes $1.75 million guaranteed and a $450,000 signing bonus. ( ‘s deal with the team is for two years at $4 million and includes $1.75 million guaranteed and a $450,000 signing bonus. ( Aaron Wilson

Arkansas C Ricky Stromberg has a top-30 visit scheduled with the Bears. (Daniel Greenberg)

Lions

Bowling Green DT Karl Brooks has a top-30 visit scheduled with the Detroit Lions. (Justin Melo)

has a top-30 visit scheduled with the Detroit Lions. (Justin Melo) Michigan WR Ronnie Bell met with the Lions at his pro day. (Tony Pauline)

met with the Lions at his pro day. (Tony Pauline) Michigan TE Luke Schoonmaker met with Lions TE coach Tanner Engstrand at his pro day. (Tony Pauline)

Vikings

Darren Wolfson reports the Vikings’ new deal with OL Oli Udoh is for one year at $2.58 million.

is for one year at $2.58 million. Vikings QB Nick Mullens ‘ two-year, $4 million deal includes a $750,000 signing bonus, while his $1.172 million salary in 2023 is guaranteed and his $1.722 million 2024 salary is non-guaranteed. He can earn $7,500 in per-game roster bonuses and $1.1 million in playing time and playoffs incentives annually, per Aaron Wilson.

‘ two-year, $4 million deal includes a $750,000 signing bonus, while his $1.172 million salary in 2023 is guaranteed and his $1.722 million 2024 salary is non-guaranteed. He can earn $7,500 in per-game roster bonuses and $1.1 million in playing time and playoffs incentives annually, per Aaron Wilson. The Vikings’ new deal with RB Alexander Mattison is for two years at $7 million and includes $6.35 million guaranteed. It also includes a $2.5 million signing bonus, salaries of $1.1 million guaranteed, $3.3 million with $2.75 million guaranteed, and up to $500,000 in rushing yards incentives annually. ( is for two years at $7 million and includes $6.35 million guaranteed. It also includes a $2.5 million signing bonus, salaries of $1.1 million guaranteed, $3.3 million with $2.75 million guaranteed, and up to $500,000 in rushing yards incentives annually. ( Wilson

Bowling Green DT Karl Brooks has a top 30 visit scheduled with the Minnesota Vikings. (Justin Melo)

has a top 30 visit scheduled with the Minnesota Vikings. (Justin Melo) UAB RB DeWayne McBride has a top 30 visit scheduled with the Vikings. (Matt Zenitz)